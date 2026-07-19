100 Phoenix Rising Regular Season Home Wins Through the Decade

Published on July 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release









Phoenix Rising's Dominique Badji in action

(Phoenix Rising FC) Phoenix Rising's Dominique Badji in action(Phoenix Rising FC)

Phoenix Rising FC rallied from a second-half deficit to defeat Monterey Bay FC, 3-2, on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Dominique Badji scored his first league goal for the club, Kelvin Arase netted the equalizer and a late own goal forced by Conrad Ambursley secured Rising's 100th regular-season home victory, making Phoenix just the fifth club in USL Championship history to reach the milestone.

"I'm here to help and try and keep the team going," Ambursley said. "We want to get three points every week and just try to find the table."

Rising remains at home next week, continuing its homestand with a matchup against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium. Phoenix will look to build on its historic 100th regular-season home win and carry its momentum into another important battle in front of the home crowd.

10 YEARS AND 100 REGULAR SEASON HOME WINS

Phoenix Rising FC made history on Saturday night, earning its 100th regular-season home victory with a win over Monterey Bay FC and becoming just the fifth club in USL Championship history to reach the century mark in regular-season home wins.

The result also continued Rising's strong run of form at Phoenix Rising Stadium, where the club remains unbeaten this season when scoring the opening goal in USL Championship play. Rising has now found the back of the net in each of its last four league matches, continuing an attacking stretch that has helped the club build momentum at a pivotal point in the season.

"It's been exciting, you saw what we had coming off the bench today and I think it's been a long time since we could say that," assistant coach Vikram Virk said. "It's been exciting and hopefully that can continue and keep our momentum going forward."

STARTING STRONG

Phoenix Rising's newest additions wasted little time making their mark in Saturday night's victory. Dominique Badji earned his first start in a Rising jersey and made it count, scoring his first league goal for the club. Fellow newcomer Conrad Ambursley also enjoyed a memorable evening, making his Phoenix Rising debut and immediately contributing with the game-winning assist on the club's third goal.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Arase continued efficient form at 38th and Washington, contributing to a goal for the third consecutive home USL Championship match. Across that stretch, the Austrian winger has recorded two goals and two assists, and with his latest contribution, he became the highest-scoring Austrian player in USL Championship history (since at least the 2014/15 season).

"I think the fans can see what he's all about," Virk said. "He's young, he's fearless, he wants to take players one-on-one from his left or from his right. It's really exciting to watch him play."

GOAL-SCORING PLAYS

PHX- DOMINIQUE BADJI, 30th minute: Long ball over the top down the right side of the pitch from Jean-Eric Moursou to Badji who scored with his right foot inside the box, low right.

MOB: ANNISE SAIDI, 40th minute: Cross off of a short corner kick to the back post turned into a scramble off of the right foot into the lower left corner.

MOB: OWN GOAL, 52nd minute: Attempted header clearance by JP Scearce inside the box, lower left corner.

PHX: KELVIN ARASE, 78th minute: Dribbled through multiple Monterey Bay defenders and connected with Diego Gomez to get a right footed shot in the low left side of the frame.

PHX: OWN GOAL, 84th minute: Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson dispossessed by Conrad Ambursley who hit a right footed cross off of Monterey Bay defender Ryuga Nakamura.

NOTES

100 regular season home wins.

Phoenix Rising have not lost a match when scoring the opening goal at home in the USL Championship this season.

Rising has scored in their last four USL Championship games.

This is the eighth all-time meeting between the two teams.

Dominique Badji first league start in a Rising uniform.

Badji scored his first goal for the club.

Jean-Eric Moursou assisted his second goal this season.

Conrad Ambursley made his Rising debut.

Ambursley assisted on the game winning own goal.

Kelvin Arase has contributed to goals in his last 3 home games in the USL Championship (2G, 2A) and is now the highest scoring player from Austria in USL Championship history since at least 2014/2015.

Phoenix Rising (5-6-5, 20 pts) vs. Monterey Bay FC (4-9-3, 15 pts)

Goals by Half 1 0 FT

Phoenix Rising 1 2 3

Monterey Bay FC 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

PHX: Badji, 30

MOB: Saidi, 42

MOB: Scearce, 52

PHX: Arase, 78

PHX: Nakamura, 84

Misconduct Summary:

MOB: Nadje (caution); 17

PHX: Flores (caution); 43

PHX: Mar Boye (caution); 72

PHX: Kah (ejection); 91

MOB: Joseph (caution) 93

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Biasi (Pelayo, 79), D Mar Boye, D Scearce, D Flores (Smith, 60), M Gomez, M Moursou, M Avayevu (Ambursley, 60), F Sacko, F Badji (Dennis, 74), F Studenhofft (Arase, 60)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Odunze, M Irwin, M Rivera, M Ping

TOTAL SHOTS: 20; SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 3 CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 0

MONTEREY BAY FC: GK Jackson, D Glasgow, D Farnsworth, D Gordon, D Elliot (Garcia Jr., 80), M Ross (Joseph Jr., 88), M Nakamura, M Lletget (Barajas, 61), F Nadje (Ritchie, 88), F Saidi, F Leggett

Substitutes Not Used: GK Dalton, D Egwu, M Rebollar

TOTAL SHOTS: SHOTS: 5; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 6

Referee: Katja Koroleva

Assistant Referees: Emmanuel Padilla, Salvador Reyes

Fourth Official: Mark Novosel

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

Written by Zoë Lam

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2026

100 Phoenix Rising Regular Season Home Wins Through the Decade - Phoenix Rising FC

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