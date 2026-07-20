The World Cup May be Over, But Oakland's Soccer Season Is Just Heating up âš1/2

Published on July 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







The FIFA World Cup© is officially in the books! We hope you enjoyed a month of world-class soccer as much as we did. But if you're already feeling the post-tournament blues, we have some incredible news:

You don't have to wait another four years to experience the beautiful game.

We're entering the final stretch of our regular season with seven massive regular season home games remaining at the Oakland Coliseum, and this could be the very last chance to experience professional sports at the Coliseum like this.

Whether you're a die-hard supporter who never misses a match or you've just caught the soccer bug during the World Cup, there's something for everyone as we celebrate the final chapter of this unforgettable venue.

Here's what's still to come:

Saturday, July 25: Join us for K-Pop Night, followed by an epic post-match Drone Show lighting up the East Bay sky.

Season Finale: We're sending the season off with a bang- literally- with a spectacular post-match Fireworks Show.

Every Match: Unmatched tailgate vibes, community celebrations, and the electric atmosphere only Oakland can deliver.

Let's pack the Coliseum, make some noise, and give this iconic stadium the send-off it deserves while keeping the spirit of the world's game alive right here in The Town.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2026

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