Phoenix Rising Signs Forward Conrad Ambursley

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed forward Conrad Ambursley through the 2027 season, pending league and federation approval.

Ambursley, 19, joins Phoenix from English Premier League side Coventry City, where he developed in the club's academy system. The forward spent his early career with Charlton Athletic before moving to Coventry City, where he signed his first professional contract in 2025.

"We always need players who can go one-on-one and who can create," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how (Ambursley) settles into the group and what he can bring us. He's a player with potential, so hopefully he hits the ground running and can help us achieve our objectives and goals."

The forward has scored 12 goals between Coventry City's U18 (9) and U21 (3) teams over the past three seasons. He scored his most recent goal on February 24, 2026, netting a free kick in a 1-0 win.

"I'm expressive, a dribbler," Ambursley said. "I want to take chances, aim to score goals and create, helping in games as much as I can."

Outside of league play, Ambursley scored a goal in one of his two FA Youth Cup appearances with Coventry City.

"I'm excited to be a part of the project," Ambursley said. "I'm a young player, so when (the club) showed me how they want to develop players...I saw it as an unbelievable opportunity."

Conrad Ambursley: By the Numbers

-Joins Phoenix from Coventry City's U21 squad, where he has played since July 2025.

-Developed through the youth ranks at Charlton Athletic and Coventry City.

-Netted three goals with Coventry City's U21 side (2024-26).

-Scored nine goals across 27 appearances for Coventry City's U18 team in 2023-24.

-Additionally, he has one goal in two career FA Youth Cup appearances (Coventry City).

-Eligible to represent both England and Jamaica internationally.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC signs forward Conrad Ambursley through the 2027 season, pending league and federation approval.

Name: Conrad Ambursley

Pronunciation: Kawn-rad Ambers-lee

Position: Forward

DOB: February 7, 2007 (19)

Birthplace: United Kingdom

Former Club: Coventry City

Height: 5-10

Weight: 167







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