Detroit City FC, Mayor Mary Sheffield and Other Dignitaries Officially Break Ground on AlumniFi Field

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City FC, its development partners, and Mayor Mary Sheffield celebrated the next phase in bringing the club's stadium development to life on Wednesday afternoon with the official groundbreaking at the site marking a major step forward for the 15,000-seat soccer-specific stadium and broader mixed-use project rising at the former Southwest Detroit Hospital site.

The ceremony featured remarks from club, civic, and project leadership, including:

Mayor Mary Sheffield, City of Detroit;

April Clobes, President and CEO of naming rights sponsor and official financial partner, AlumniFi;

Jason Perryman, Principal and Senior Project Manager for HOK, the project's architect of record;

Ryan Maibach, CEO and President for Barton Malow, the construction team helping to bring AlumniFi Field to life;

Mike Ransom, Founder of Ima and Corktown resident;

Anthony Cartwright, Wayne County Director of Economic Development; and

Jeremy Alumbaugh, President of the USL Championship

"As a club built from the ground up by Detroiters, this moment reflects years of work, belief and investment from our supporters and partners," said Sean Mann, Co-Founder and CEO of Detroit City FC. "Breaking ground on AlumniFi Field brings us one step closer to creating a forever home for our supporters and a development that reflects the pride, history and future of this city."

DCFC continued the day's celebration with a community event at Michigan Central tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ semifinal broadcast. Pre-match remarks were made by Mann and Michigan Central's Mark de la Vergne, and included a special video message from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The $150 million-plus stadium project is part of a $200 million development that will enhance and connect southwest Detroit as a year-round sports and entertainment destination. In addition to the stadium, the overall project includes a 421-space parking garage and a 104-unit residential building, including 76 affordable housing units.

"This project represents what happens when organizations come together around a shared commitment to community," said AlumniFi's Clobes. "We're proud to partner with Detroit City FC on a development that honors the history of this site while creating new opportunities for the city of Detroit. At AlumniFi, we believe strong communities start with financial well-being, and we're committed to helping people build the generational wealth needed to thrive and achieve their dreams."

The groundbreaking follows the Detroit City Council's unanimous approval of the development in November 2025, following the Community Benefits Ordinance process. That agreement included more than $2.27 million in total community benefits, including:

$1.2 million dedicated to neighborhood organizations;

3,000 free tickets for neighbors each year;

a $17-an-hour minimum wage; local hiring priorities;

a $200,000 revolving loan fund for small businesses, and

investments in public art, transportation, pedestrian safety and neighborhood improvements.

As the site enters a new chapter, DCFC and its development partners continue to recognize the legacy of Southwest Detroit Hospital, which opened in 1973 and was the first hospital in Detroit to accredit African American doctors and nurses. The club plans to honor that history through artistic installations, historical markers and storytelling elements incorporated throughout the new stadium development.

With the demolition of the long-vacant hospital property completed earlier this year, the project is closer to returning the site to productive use ahead of the stadium's planned 2028 opening.

"This is exactly the kind of neighborhood investment we want to see across Detroit," said Mayor Sheffield. "This property sat vacant for far too long Ã¤Â¸â¬ now this redevelopment is creating lasting benefits for Detroiters. It will extend beyond the project itself with direct support for neighborhood organizations, local hiring, small businesses and improvements that residents will benefit from for years to come."

The state's only privately owned major sports stadium is expected to create 1,030 construction jobs and 142 new permanent full-time positions.

Nearly 6,000 seat orders have already been secured through deposits for the 2028 season, underscoring the strong demand for professional soccer and community-focused entertainment in Detroit. Supporters can continue placing deposits for 2028 season tickets and premium seating opportunities at AlumniFiField.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2026

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