Preview: Rowdies at Loudoun United
Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
USL Championship Matchday 16
Tampa Bay Rowdies at Loudoun United FC
Saturday, July 18, 7:00 p.m. ET
Segra Field, Leesburg, VS
2026 League Records:
Rowdies: 9W-2L-4D (5-0-2 on the road), 31 pts, 1st in the East
Loudoun: 1W-5L-8D (0-2-6 at home), 11 pts, 12th in the East
Broadcast: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+
The Tampa Bay Rowdies officially start the second half of their USL Championship season with a road trip to Loudoun United FC. Saturday's matchup is the first of 15 regular season fixtures left on Tampa Bay's calendar.
The first stretch of 15 matches went about as well as anyone could have hoped, especially for a roster made up of over 20 new players. Tampa Bay remains first in the Eastern Conference standings by a five-point margin and still leads the pack for the race for the USL Championship Players' Shield. As history has shown, though, these final four months of the season are when teams are truly tested to see if they're worthy of lifting trophies.
Road Warriors
The Rowdies head north this weekend with history in sight. This year's squad has already matched the club's longest single-season undefeated road streak of seven matches. The Rowdies have hit that mark twice before in history, once during the 2021 season and again the following year. A positive result this weekend would give this group the exclusive honor of holding the record for the longest stretch without a road loss in a single season.
Nigro Debuts
Gennaro Nigro became the 21st player to make his Rowdies debut this past Saturday in Tampa Bay's Prinx Tires USL Cup bout with FC Naples. Nigro missed the entire preseason and the first four months of the season due to injury. His return to fitness bolsters Tampa Bay's options at the fullback position. The 26-year-old was a regular contributor for Las Vegas Lights FC over the last two seasons, departing with the most minutes played in the club's history and recording a team-best seven assists in 2025.
Read more on Nigro making his long-awaited debut.
Series History
The Rowdies knocked off Loudoun United 3-1 when the sides met back in March at Al Lang Stadium. That result snapped a four-match winless streak for the Rowdies against Loudoun, although the Rowdies still hold a considerable edge in the all-time series between the clubs with a record of 9 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws.
Scouting Loudoun
Loudoun is hoping to record its first home victory of the regular season this weekend. The club has recorded six draws in eight home fixtures as they sit second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference standings with just 11 points earned.
Oliveira Departs
On Thursday, the Rowdies announced that midfielder Mattheus Oliveira has departed the club to re-join SC Farense in Portugal's second division. The Brazilian helped Farense earn promotion to Portugal's top division in 2023 during his first stint with the club. Oliveira contributed two goals and three assists in 12 appearances for the Rowdies after signing with the club in the first month of the regular season.
Rowdies Availability Report
OUT: Schaefer, Pack, Wyke, Archer
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Other Recent Tampa Bay Rowdies Stories
- Preview: Rowdies at Loudoun United
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