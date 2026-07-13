Rowdies to Host Louisville in Prinx Tires USL Cup Quartefinals

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The USL announced today pairings and hosts for the Quarterfinals of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, confirming the Tampa Bay Rowdies will host Louisville City FC in the tournament's first knockout round at Al Lang Stadium on Wednesday, August 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

Buy Tickets

Tickets for the Rowdies Quarterfinals matchup with Louisville are now available for purchase or by calling the Rowdies sales office at 727-222-2000. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discounted rate on tickets for the match. Rowdies Season Ticket Members will be contacted directly by their dedicated membership experience specialist with details on how they can obtain tickets for the match in their normal seats.

Fans in attendance for the Rowdies Quarterfinals match versus Louisville can enjoy $2 Michelob Ultras starting when gates open at 6 p.m. ET.

The field of 42 USL Championship and League One teams in this year's tournament has been whittled down to just eight following four rounds of group play. The remaining teams will face off in a single-elimination format moving forward, starting with the Quarterfinals in August until reaching the Cup Final on the first weekend in October. The Rowdies are making their first-ever appearance in the knockout rounds of the USL's interleague tournament after maintaining a perfect record of four wins in group play.

August's Quarterfinals showdown marks the first meeting between Tampa Bay and Louisville in a cup competition. However, the two sides have a lengthy history of meeting in a single-elimination format during the USL Championship Playoffs. The Rowdies faced Louisville in consecutive playoffs from 2019 to 2022, with each side claiming two wins in that stretch. Tampa Bay's back-to-back victories came in

The Rowdies defeated Louisville 2-0 when the two sides met in this year's first regular season battle at Lynn Family Stadium on May 30. They are also set to clash in their second regular season bout in a nationally televised match at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, August 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals Matchups

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Louisville City FC, August 12, 7PM ET, Al Lang Stadium

Charlotte Independence vs Hartford Athletic, August 12, 7 PM ET, Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews

Spokane Velocity FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, August 12, 9 PM ET, One Spokane Stadium

San Antonio FC vs Miami FC, August 12, 8:30 PM ET, Toyota Field

Prinx Tires USL Cup Knockout Rounds Schedule

Quarterfinals - August 12

Semifinals - September 9

Cup Final - October 2-4.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2026

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