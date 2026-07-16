Match Preview: Sporting JAX vs Brooklyn FC: Saturday, 7 PM

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY. - Brooklyn FC Men head to the Sunshine State for the third time this season, concluding their road trip with a visit to Sporting Jacksonville on July 18th at 7 PM ET, streaming on ESPN+.

Brooklyn and JAX have already faced off once this season, a 2-2 draw on May 31, which was suspended prematurely after 74 minutes by thunderstorms in the area. This game marked the start of improved form for Brooklyn FC, since this match they have lost just one of their six matches in all competitions.

After 15 winless matches to start the season, Sporting JAX earned their first USL Championship victory in club history on Wednesday night, beating the Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2-1. Matches involving Jacksonville often have been high scoring, they have conceded the most goals in the USL Championship, 14 more than the next club. However, they also still score over a goal per game, averaging 1.3 per match. Their goalkeeper Christian Olivares, has been extremely busy, making the most saves in the USL Championship with 60. Another player to look out for is midfielder Kieran Sadlier. He is the club's top scorer with eight goals, which is over a third of the goals the entire team has scored this season.

This match represents a valuable opportunity for Brooklyn FC to pick up more points and keep pace with other teams in the Eastern Conference. Forward JC Obregon continued his good form in the USL Cup with a goal scored directly from a free-kick last week against Rhode Island FC, for which he won the Goal of the Round award. In the previous meeting with Sporting JAX, midfielder Peter Mangione got off the mark with his first goal for Brooklyn FC and will look to have a similar impact. As always, midfielder CJ Olney Jr will be a threat whether it is creating chances for teammates or looking to score himself, as he continues his stellar campaign with two goals and four assists in the league. Unfortunately, Brooklyn will be without forward Stefan Stojanovic, who has been an important piece of the attack with four goals scored in the league, as he got a red card in the 2-0 win against Pittsburgh two weeks ago.

Looking forward to next week, Brooklyn FC Men will return to Maimonides Park to take on San Antonio FC on July 25th at 7 PM ET. They will then head back on the road to take on Charleston Battery on August 1st at 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2026

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