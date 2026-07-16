Loudoun United Looks to Extend Home Unbeaten Run against Tampa Bay

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC returns to Segra Field this Saturday, July 18, to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies in USL Championship action. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET as Loudoun looks to earn an important result in front of its home supporters.

The Matchup

Loudoun returns to USL Championship action against a Tampa Bay side that has been one of the league's strongest teams this season. The Rowdies enter Saturday with a 9-2-4 regular-season record and remain unbeaten on the road at 5-0-2, presenting a difficult test for the Red-and-White at Segra Field.

Saturday will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. Tampa Bay earned a 3-1 victory at Al Lang Stadium on March 28, but Loudoun will look to produce a different result in front of its home supporters. The Red-and-White are unbeaten in their last two home matches against the Rowdies and will aim to continue that run this weekend.

Loudoun will need to remain disciplined defensively and limit the time and space available to Tampa Bay's attacking players. On the other end of the field, the Red-and-White will look to play with urgency, create opportunities through quick attacking combinations, and capitalize when chances arrive in the final third.

With both teams returning to league play following the conclusion of the PRINX Tires USL Cup group stage, Saturday's match provides Loudoun with an opportunity to build momentum and secure an important result against a familiar Eastern Conference opponent.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the challenge Tampa Bay presents and what Loudoun must do to earn a result:

"They are near the top of the table for a reason. They are one of the league's highest-scoring teams, play an expansive style and have several attacking threats, so we will have to defend well and be at our best. I also believe we have the attacking quality to create chances and score against them. We are looking forward to the challenge, and there would be no better way to earn a home win than against one of the top teams in the league."

Notes

Loudoun United holds a 4-2-9 all-time record against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Loudoun United is unbeaten in its last two home matches against Tampa Bay.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Saturday's USL Championship match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies kicks off at 7 p.m. ET at Segra Field and will be streamed on DC News Now and ESPN+.

Follow Loudoun United FC

To keep up with news and information on the team, follow @loudoununitedfc on X and Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.