Mattheus Oliveira Departs Rowdies for Farense

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has reached an agreement allowing midfielder Mattheus Oliveira to join Liga Portugual 2 side Sporting Club Farense. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Oliveira signed for the Rowdies in March after a successful preseason trial with the club. The Brazilian attacking midfielder recorded two goals and three assists in 12 appearances across all competitions for the Rowdies. Oliveira departs Tampa Bay for his second stint with Farense. He was previously with the club from 2023-2024, helping the Portuguese side earn promotion to the Primeira Liga at the end of the 2023 season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2026

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