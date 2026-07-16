Mattheus Oliveira Departs Rowdies for Farense
Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has reached an agreement allowing midfielder Mattheus Oliveira to join Liga Portugual 2 side Sporting Club Farense. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Oliveira signed for the Rowdies in March after a successful preseason trial with the club. The Brazilian attacking midfielder recorded two goals and three assists in 12 appearances across all competitions for the Rowdies. Oliveira departs Tampa Bay for his second stint with Farense. He was previously with the club from 2023-2024, helping the Portuguese side earn promotion to the Primeira Liga at the end of the 2023 season.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2026
- Loudoun United Looks to Extend Home Unbeaten Run against Tampa Bay - Loudoun United FC
- Becoming Conrad Ambursley - Phoenix Rising FC
- Fans Have Spoken: Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. Wins Prinx Tires USL Cup Goal of the Round - Brooklyn FC
- Le Rouge Set for Key Eastern Clash as Indy Eleven Visits Keyworth - Detroit City FC
- Mattheus Oliveira Departs Rowdies for Farense - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- No Blue Moon of Kentucky: United Bags Multiple Goal of the Week Contenders in Rout of Lexington SC - New Mexico United
- Phoenix Rising Signs Forward Conrad Ambursley - Phoenix Rising FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Monterey Bay FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- LSC Acquires Forward Malcolm Fry Via Loan from MLS' New England Revolution - Lexington SC
- Detroit City FC, Mayor Mary Sheffield and Other Dignitaries Officially Break Ground on AlumniFi Field - Detroit City FC
- Match Preview: Sporting JAX vs Brooklyn FC: Saturday, 7 PM - Brooklyn FC
- Colton Swan Called up to United States Squad for Concacaf U-20 Championship - Charleston Battery
- LouCity's Dayes Called up to U.S. U-19 National Team for Continental Championship - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Rowdies Stories
- Mattheus Oliveira Departs Rowdies for Farense
- Nigro Makes Long-Awaited Rowdies Debut After Lengthy Road to Recovery
- Rowdies to Host Louisville in Prinx Tires USL Cup Quartefinals
- Rowdies Defeat Naples in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Finale
- Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Naples