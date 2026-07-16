Fans Have Spoken: Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. Wins Prinx Tires USL Cup Goal of the Round
Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men's forward Juan Carlos "JC" Obregón Jr. has been voted the winner of the Prinx Tires USL Cup Goal of the Round for Round 4, claiming 50 percent of the fan vote. The league announced the result Thursday at 4:00 PM ET.
Obregón earned the honor for his free kick in first-half stoppage time on the road at Rhode Island FC on July 11. After CJ Olney Jr. was brought down just outside the box, Obregón stepped up and curled his effort over the defensive wall and into the top right corner, leveling the match at 1-1 just before the halftime whistle.
The strike beat out nominees from Birmingham Legion FC, San Antonio FC and Las Vegas Lights FC, with Brooklyn supporters showing up in force to push JC across the line. Half of all votes cast went his way.
The win adds to a growing trophy case for the forward this season. Obregón earned a USL Championship Team of the Week selection in March and bench honors on the USL Cup Team of the Round in April. He netted two goals in Brooklyn FC's first-ever USL Cup campaign and has an additional goal in league play.
Brooklyn FC Men are back in action on Saturday, July 18, at Sporting JAX (7:00 PM ET, Hodges Stadium) as they return to USL Championship play. The club then comes home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, July 25, to face San Antonio FC (7:00 PM ET), giving fans a chance to see JC go head-to-head with the side of fellow Goal of the Round nominee Santiago Patiño. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.
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