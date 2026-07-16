No Blue Moon of Kentucky: United Bags Multiple Goal of the Week Contenders in Rout of Lexington SC

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Lexington, KY - Much to the dismay of Lexington SC and Elvis fans on Wednesday night New Mexico United was not walking in the cold Kentucky rain as they secured another impressive victory in this 2026 campaign winning 4-1. The barrage of shots from the Black and Yellow started early on with multiple good looks on goal that could not find the back of the net. That was all until the 41st minute when New Mexico United's Captain for the night Greg Hurst sent a free kick into a wall of Lexington defenders and out for a corner kick... or so we thought. The center referee pointed to the penalty spot as Hurst's shot hit the arm of a jumping Lexington defender. Hurst would slot home the opening goal in the 43rd minute on a penalty kick that put United up 1-0 late into the first half.

The first half fun wasn't done yet as in the third minute of first half stoppage time Valentin Noël blasted a shot from 30 yards out to give United a 2-0 advantage heading into the halftime break. After the short break United would continue their goal parade as Joseph Melto found Greg Hurst who hit a beautiful volley into the upper left corner in the 62nd minute to bag his second goal of the day and a goal worthy of an ESPN Top 10 spot. Just minutes later in the 68th minute Melto got in on the scoring fun as he took a shot from just outside the penalty area to give United a 4-0 advantage. Philip Goodrum would slot home Lexington's lone goal of the evening in the 70th minute.

"Just the goals we scored tonight, you're seeing the quality of this group." Head Coach Dennis Sanchez said postmatch. The four goals scored in the victory on Wednesday was the 2nd time this season United has hit the four goal mark. The Black and Yellow has also scored 18 goals across all competitions since May 23rd.

United will venture back east of the Mississippi River next week to take on Birmingham Legion FC on July 24th. New Mexico United will return home on August 1st as they take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks at 7:30 PM for our Girls in the Game match. Tickets are on sale at Seatgeek.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2026

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