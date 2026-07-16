LSC Acquires Forward Malcolm Fry Via Loan from MLS' New England Revolution

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has acquired 21-year-old forward Malcolm Fry via loan from MLS' New England Revolution, pending league and federation approval.

Fry has been a mainstay for Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro since 2022, and the Akron, Ohio, native has made eight appearances for New England's MLS side across all competitions to boot.

"I can't wait to join Lexington SC and be a part of such a passionate and ambitious club," said Fry. "I will bring creativity and energy to the group. I look forward to meeting all the fans soon and will do everything I can to help us win."

Fry became the eighth Revolution Academy product to sign with the club professionally in 2022 and was the 13th homegrown player signing in franchise history.

Over his robust MLS NEXT Pro career, Fry has tallied 80 appearances for Revolution II, notching 13 goals to pair with 10 assists. He also scored three times in five matches during the club's U-19 MLS NEXT Cup title run in 2022.

In 2026, he appeared four times for the Revs in MLS play and twice in the U.S. Open Cup, where he scored his lone senior squad goal.

Fry will be available for selection for Mac Hemmi ahead of LSC's upcoming match vs. Oakland Roots on July 22.







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