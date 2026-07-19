Brooklyn FC Men Rally from Two Goals Down to Earn 2-2 Draw at Sporting JAX

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Jacksonville, FL. - Brooklyn FC Men fought back to earn a 2-2 draw away to Sporting Jacksonville on Saturday night after allowing two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the match. The previous meeting between the two clubs in May ended with the same scoreline but in that match JAX were the team that fought back from two goals down.

Sporting JAX got off to a quick start with their first goal coming in just the third minute. Defender Tyshawn Rose sent in a low cross from the left wing that forward Emil Jääskeläinen put in the back of the net with a first touch finish.

The second goal came a few minutes later from another cross, this time swung in from the right side of the pitch by defender Edgardo Rito. Forward Ahmed Al-Qaq was able to get on the end of it and put JAX up 2-0.

Brooklyn's attack began to show signs of life in the 16th minute as midfielder CJ Olney Jr had two shots within a minute. The first came from a breakaway after a clearance but his shot went straight at the keeper. Only seconds later he shot a header that just flew over the bar.

In the second half, Brooklyn began to take control of the match and their effort was rewarded in the 58th minute. A long ball forward was flicked on by midfielder Tommy McNamara and then headed into goal by forward JC Obregon Jr. for his second USL Championship goal of the season.

Brooklyn kept piling pressure and in the 74th minute forward Markus Anderson was taken down in the box as he tried to jump and challenge for a header. The captain McNamara stepped up to calmly convert the penalty for his first career Brooklyn goal.

Sporting JAX had a big chance to take the lead in the 82nd minute as Al-Qaq ran in behind but his shot was saved at point blank range by the Brooklyn goalkeeper Lukas Burns. Al-Qaq attempted to score from the rebound but that was also saved by Burns.

The ending of the match started to get chippy as more fouls were called and a yellow card was shown to a player on both teams. Although both teams had chances in the late stage of the match, neither was able to find the decisive winner.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC: JC Obregon Jr 57', Tommy McNamara 75'

Sporting JAX: Emil Jääskeläinen 3', Ahmed Al-Qaq 10'

DISCPLINE

Brooklyn FC: Thomas Vancaeyezeele 45+6' (Yellow), Johnny Klein 90' (Yellow)

Sporting JAX: Harvey Neville 45+5' (Yellow), Tyshawn Rose 90' (Yellow)

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Lukas Burns; Ryan McLaughlin (Pierre Da Silva 69'), So Nishikawa (Gabriel Alves 45'), Callum Frogson, Rocco Romeo, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, CJ Olney Jr. (Peter Mangione 72'), Taimu Okiyoshi (Malik Pinto 90'), Tommy McNamara (Johnny Klein 89'), Markus Anderson, JC Obregón Jr.

Unused Substitutes: Jackson Lee, Vuk Latinovich

Sporting JAX - Jake McGuire; Danny Wilson, Ryan Edwards, Wahab Ackwei, Edgardo Rito (Raheem Sommersall 37'), Tyshawn Rose, Jordan Rossiter, Harvey Neville, Emil Jääskeläinen (Kieran Sadlier 76'), Wan Kuzain (Rafferty Pedder 62'), Ahmad Al Qaq.

Unused Substitutes: Esteban Casas, Ventura Alvarado, Jacob Evans, Luc Granitur

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC MEN

Brooklyn FC Men returns home on July 25th to face San Antonio FC at 7 PM ET. They will then hit the road again to face Charleston Battery on August 1st before the next home match on August 8th against Birmingham Legion. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.