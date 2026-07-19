Republic FC Battle to 1-1 Draw at Charleston Battery FC
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
On the road against one of the league's top home teams and a potential title contender, Republic FC picked up a valuable point in a 1-1 draw in Saturday's contest against Charleston Battery. Forster Ajago's bicycle kick put the Indomitable Club on the board early in the second half, but Charleston would pull even from the penalty spot. But even down a man in the final 20 minutes of the match, Sacramento stuck together defensively to still come away with a positive result.
Building on last week's two-assist performance, Mark-Anthony Kaye nearly got Republic FC on the board early as Memo Rodriguez denied Charleston the opportunity to break out of their defensive box. Rodriguez slotted the ball to Kaye for a shot from the top of the box that looked to be heading towards the goal before a defender deflected the ball over the crossbar.
Sacramento kept the pressure up and continued to make things difficult in the midfield. Lee Desmond won a tackle near center pitch and the ball fell to Mark-Anthony Kaye. Kaye put a pass forward to Forster Ajago who took a quick shot from distance, but the attempt went just wide of the target.
The Indomitable Club thought they finally got the lead in the 24th minute as the front line once again forced a Charleston turnover. Blake Willey controlled the ball and slotted a shot past the keeper, but the goal was called off for a handball due to a bad bounce off the pitch. Sacramento continued to lead across the stat sheet with twice as many final third entries and early 60% of possession, but ultimately, the two teams went into the break scoreless.
Three minutes into the second half, The Quails hit paydirt. The play built from Aaron Essel's long throw in. Memo Rodriguez headed the ball towards a crowded box, where Jared Timmer outjumped his defender to flick the ball forward where an unmarked Forster Ajago was waiting. The Ghanaian striker went airborne to send an acrobatic bicycle kick to the back of the net for his third goal of the season.
The Battery responded with a pair of chances that called Danny Vitiello into action for the first time. In the 55th minute, Miguel Berry tried his luck from the edge of the box, but Vitiello saw it the whole way through and easily made the stop. A minute later, Joey Akpunonu would send in a low, skipping shot from distance, but again Vitiello was there to deny it.
Danny would come up big again in the 63rd minute when a long cross reached Miguel Berry on the back post for a point-blank chance, but a reaction save from Republic FC's all-time clean sheets leader kept the ball out.
Charleston leveled in the 75th minute when Aaron Essel was called for a foul in the box and Emilio Ycaza converted from the spot.
Sacramento was dealt another challenge in the 75th minute when Forster Ajago was issued a red card, forcing the team to play down a man for the remainder of the match. Vitiello continued to keep his team in the match with clutch saves down the stretch as Charleston continued to sub on offensive firepower to try to claim all three points. In the 85th minute, Alec Hughes turned with the ball for a bouncing shot near the penalty shot, but Vitiello got his hands to it. He would finish the night with five saves.
The team's three-game road stretch continues next Saturday with a quick trip to take on NorCal rival Oakland Roots one last time at the Oakland Coliseum. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and fans looking to make the trip can learn more about discounted Capitol Corridor train tickets at SacRepublicFC.com/AwayDays.
Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 1 Charleston Battery
USL Championship
Patriots Point Soccer Stadium, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
July 18, 2026
Scoring Summary: SAC - Forster Ajago (Jared Timmer) 48'; CHS - Emilio Ycaza 73'
Misconduct Summary: SAC - Neill Collins (caution) 27', Memo Rodriguez (caution) 31', Forster Ajago (ejection) 75'; CHS - Maalique Foster (caution) 24', Emilio Ycaza (caution) 75', Miguel Berry (caution) 90+3'
Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Aaron Essel, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Jack Gurr, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Pep Casas (Danny Crisostomo 66'), Mayele Malango (Tyler Wolff 66'), Memo Rodriguez (Alfredo Midence 86'), Blake Willey (Chibi Ukaegbu 79'), Forster Ajago
Unused substitutes: Jacob Randolph, Reid Paskey, Kyle Edwards
Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 5, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 1
Charleston Battery: Luis Zamudio, Nathan Messer, Joey Akpunonu, Sean Suber, Douglas Martinez (Wilmer Cabrera 84'), Kirill Pakhomov (Laurent Kissiedou 66'), Emilio Ycaza (C), Jeremy Kelly, Miguel Berry, Maalique Foster (Langston Blackstock 66'), Colton Swan (Alec Hughes 76')
Unused substitutes: John Berner, Chris Allan, Daniel Kuzemka
Stats: Shots: 16, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 0, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 0
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026
- Locomotive Drop Tight Road Contest at FC Tulsa, 1-0 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Las Vegas Lights Completes Yet Another Comeback and Defeats San Antonio FC - Las Vegas Lights FC
- FC Tulsa Gets Back in Win Column at ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa
- Charleston Draw Sacramento in Spirited 1-1 Stalemate at Patriots Point - Charleston Battery
- Rhode Island FC Climbs Above Playoff Line with 1-0 Derby Win vs. Hartford Athletic - Rhode Island FC
- Boys in Blue fall at Detroit - Indy Eleven
- Republic FC Battle to 1-1 Draw at Charleston Battery FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Athletic Falls 1-0 to Rhode Island FC in Return to USL Championship Play - Hartford Athletic
- Mentzingen, Rodriguez Fire Le Rouge Past Indy at Keyworth - Detroit City FC
- Brooklyn FC Men Rally from Two Goals Down to Earn 2-2 Draw at Sporting JAX - Brooklyn FC
- Loudoun United FC Battles Back to Earn 1-1 Draw against Tampa Bay - Loudoun United FC
- Rowdies Draw, 1-1, at Loudoun United - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hartford Athletic Falls, 1-0, to Rhode Island FC in Return to USL Championship Play - Hartford Athletic
- Locomotive Drop Tight Road Contest at FC Tulsa, 1-0 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Sporting JAX Men Start Hot, Draw against Brooklyn FC - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Amann's Record Hat Trick Powers Hounds Past Louisville - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Amann's Record-Quick Hat Trick Powers Pittsburgh Past LouCity - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Republic FC Battle to 1-1 Draw at Charleston Battery FC
- Republic FC Signs Experienced Attacker Alfredo Midence
- Republic FC and Dominik Wanner Mutually Agree to Part Ways
- Match Preview: Republic FC at Charleston Battery
- Applications Open for Second-Annual Republic FC and Wilton Rancheria Indigenous Future Leaders Scholarship