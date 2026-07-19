Republic FC Battle to 1-1 Draw at Charleston Battery FC

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







On the road against one of the league's top home teams and a potential title contender, Republic FC picked up a valuable point in a 1-1 draw in Saturday's contest against Charleston Battery. Forster Ajago's bicycle kick put the Indomitable Club on the board early in the second half, but Charleston would pull even from the penalty spot. But even down a man in the final 20 minutes of the match, Sacramento stuck together defensively to still come away with a positive result.

Building on last week's two-assist performance, Mark-Anthony Kaye nearly got Republic FC on the board early as Memo Rodriguez denied Charleston the opportunity to break out of their defensive box. Rodriguez slotted the ball to Kaye for a shot from the top of the box that looked to be heading towards the goal before a defender deflected the ball over the crossbar.

Sacramento kept the pressure up and continued to make things difficult in the midfield. Lee Desmond won a tackle near center pitch and the ball fell to Mark-Anthony Kaye. Kaye put a pass forward to Forster Ajago who took a quick shot from distance, but the attempt went just wide of the target.

The Indomitable Club thought they finally got the lead in the 24th minute as the front line once again forced a Charleston turnover. Blake Willey controlled the ball and slotted a shot past the keeper, but the goal was called off for a handball due to a bad bounce off the pitch. Sacramento continued to lead across the stat sheet with twice as many final third entries and early 60% of possession, but ultimately, the two teams went into the break scoreless.

Three minutes into the second half, The Quails hit paydirt. The play built from Aaron Essel's long throw in. Memo Rodriguez headed the ball towards a crowded box, where Jared Timmer outjumped his defender to flick the ball forward where an unmarked Forster Ajago was waiting. The Ghanaian striker went airborne to send an acrobatic bicycle kick to the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

The Battery responded with a pair of chances that called Danny Vitiello into action for the first time. In the 55th minute, Miguel Berry tried his luck from the edge of the box, but Vitiello saw it the whole way through and easily made the stop. A minute later, Joey Akpunonu would send in a low, skipping shot from distance, but again Vitiello was there to deny it.

Danny would come up big again in the 63rd minute when a long cross reached Miguel Berry on the back post for a point-blank chance, but a reaction save from Republic FC's all-time clean sheets leader kept the ball out.

Charleston leveled in the 75th minute when Aaron Essel was called for a foul in the box and Emilio Ycaza converted from the spot.

Sacramento was dealt another challenge in the 75th minute when Forster Ajago was issued a red card, forcing the team to play down a man for the remainder of the match. Vitiello continued to keep his team in the match with clutch saves down the stretch as Charleston continued to sub on offensive firepower to try to claim all three points. In the 85th minute, Alec Hughes turned with the ball for a bouncing shot near the penalty shot, but Vitiello got his hands to it. He would finish the night with five saves.

The team's three-game road stretch continues next Saturday with a quick trip to take on NorCal rival Oakland Roots one last time at the Oakland Coliseum. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and fans looking to make the trip can learn more about discounted Capitol Corridor train tickets at SacRepublicFC.com/AwayDays.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 1 Charleston Battery

USL Championship

Patriots Point Soccer Stadium, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

July 18, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Forster Ajago (Jared Timmer) 48'; CHS - Emilio Ycaza 73'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Neill Collins (caution) 27', Memo Rodriguez (caution) 31', Forster Ajago (ejection) 75'; CHS - Maalique Foster (caution) 24', Emilio Ycaza (caution) 75', Miguel Berry (caution) 90+3'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Aaron Essel, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Jack Gurr, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Pep Casas (Danny Crisostomo 66'), Mayele Malango (Tyler Wolff 66'), Memo Rodriguez (Alfredo Midence 86'), Blake Willey (Chibi Ukaegbu 79'), Forster Ajago

Unused substitutes: Jacob Randolph, Reid Paskey, Kyle Edwards

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 5, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 1

Charleston Battery: Luis Zamudio, Nathan Messer, Joey Akpunonu, Sean Suber, Douglas Martinez (Wilmer Cabrera 84'), Kirill Pakhomov (Laurent Kissiedou 66'), Emilio Ycaza (C), Jeremy Kelly, Miguel Berry, Maalique Foster (Langston Blackstock 66'), Colton Swan (Alec Hughes 76')

Unused substitutes: John Berner, Chris Allan, Daniel Kuzemka

Stats: Shots: 16, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 0, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 0







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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