Locomotive Drop Tight Road Contest at FC Tulsa, 1-0

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







Tulsa, OK - El Paso Locomotive FC came up short in a 1-0 road loss to FC Tulsa on Saturday night.

FC Tulsa found the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time when Lamar Batista got on the end of a set piece and tucked the ball past goalkeeper Abraham Romero for the match's lone goal.

The second half featured chances at both ends as each side looked to add to the scoreline. Locomotive pushed forward in search of an equalizer, applying sustained pressure over the final 10 minutes, but Tulsa's defense held firm to preserve the shutout and secure the 1-0 victory.

Locomotive returns to action on Saturday, July 25, at Southwest University Park when it hosts Sporting Jax. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.

TUL 1, ELP 0

ONEOK Field

Attendance: 4022

MATCH NOTES

Tulsa's first-half stoppage-time goal marked the third consecutive regular season match in which Locomotive conceded a goal in stoppage time. El Paso allowed a goal in the 45+6' during its 2-1 win over Las Vegas, and Monterey Bay found the winner in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half, in a 1-0 defeat.

Locomotive finished with an 80% passing accuracy against Tulsa, marking the fourth consecutive match in which the club has completed at least 80% of its passes.

SCORING SUMMARY

TUL - 45+1' Lamar Batista (Jamie Webber)

ELP -

LINEUPS

TUL - (3-4-3) Dane Jacomen, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko (Alonzo Clarke), Ian (Joel Sangwa), Lucas Stauffer, Jeorgio Kocevski, Jamie Webber, Harvey St Clair (Delentz Pierre), Kalil ElMedkhar (Giordano Colli), Logan Dorsey (Stefan Lukic), Bailey Sparks

Subs Not Used: Zion Siranga, Noah Adams

ELP - (4-1-4-1) Abraham Romero, Gabi Torres (Danny Gomez), Tony Alfaro, Palermo Ortiz (Nico Cardona), Kofi Twumasi, Robert Coronado, Carl Sainte (Eric Calvillo), Alex Mendez, Amando Moreno, Jimmy Farkarlun (Ricky Ruiz), Diego Abitia (Alvaro Quezada)

Subs Not Used: Memo Diaz, Blake Gillingham

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TUL - 9' Lamar Batista, 82' Webber

ELP - 39' Kofi Twumasi, 61' Gabi Torres, 84' Amando Moreno

MATCH STATS: TUL | ELP

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 1|0

POSSESSION: 40|60

SHOTS: 10|10

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|1

SAVES: 1|1

FOULS: 15|19

OFFSIDES: 1|2

CORNERS: 5|4







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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