Locomotive Drop Tight Road Contest at FC Tulsa, 1-0
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
TULSA, OKLA. - El Paso Locomotive FC came up short in a 1-0 road loss to FC Tulsa on Saturday night.
FC Tulsa found the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time when Lamar Batista got on the end of a set piece and tucked the ball past goalkeeper Abraham Romero for the match's lone goal.
The second half featured chances at both ends as each side looked to add to the scoreline. Locomotive pushed forward in search of an equalizer, applying sustained pressure over the final 10 minutes, but Tulsa's defense held firm to preserve the shutout and secure the 1-0 victory.
Locomotive returns to action on Saturday, July 25, at Southwest University Park when it hosts Sporting Jax. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.
TUL 1, ELP 0
ONEOK Field
Attendance: 4022
MATCH NOTES
Tulsa's first-half stoppage-time goal marked the third consecutive regular season match in which Locomotive conceded a goal in stoppage time. El Paso allowed a goal in the 45+6 ¬Â² during its 2-1 win over Las Vegas, and Monterey Bay found the winner in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half, in a 1-0 defeat.
Locomotive finished with an 80% passing accuracy against Tulsa, marking the fourth consecutive match in which the club has completed at least 80% of its passes.
SCORING SUMMARY
TUL - 45+1' Lamar Batista (Jamie Webber)
ELP -
LINEUPS
TUL - (3-4-3) Dane Jacomen, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko (Alonzo Clarke), Ian (Joel Sangwa), Lucas Stauffer, Jeorgio Kocevski, Jamie Webber, Harvey St Clair (Delentz Pierre), Kalil ElMedkhar (Giordano Colli), Logan Dorsey (Stefan Lukic), Bailey Sparks
Subs Not Used: Zion Siranga, Noah Adams
ELP - (4-1-4-1) Abraham Romero, Gabi Torres (Danny Gomez), Tony Alfaro, Palermo Ortiz (Nico Cardona), Kofi Twumasi, Robert Coronado, Carl Sainte (Eric Calvillo), Alex Mendez, Amando Moreno, Jimmy Farkarlun (Ricky Ruiz), Diego Abitia (Alvaro Quezada)
Subs Not Used: Memo Diaz, Blake Gillingham
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TUL - 9' Lamar Batista, 82' Webber
ELP - 39' Kofi Twumasi, 61' Gabi Torres, 84' Amando Moreno
MATCH STATS: TUL | ELP
GOALS: 1|0
ASSISTS: 1|0
POSSESSION: 40|60
SHOTS: 10|10
SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|1
SAVES: 1|1
FOULS: 15|19
OFFSIDES: 1|2
CORNERS: 5|4
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026
- San Antonio FC Falls to Las Vegas Lights FC, 2-1 - San Antonio FC
- Locomotive Drop Tight Road Contest at FC Tulsa, 1-0 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Las Vegas Lights Completes Yet Another Comeback and Defeats San Antonio FC - Las Vegas Lights FC
- FC Tulsa Gets Back in Win Column at ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa
- Charleston Draw Sacramento in Spirited 1-1 Stalemate at Patriots Point - Charleston Battery
- Rhode Island FC Climbs Above Playoff Line with 1-0 Derby Win vs. Hartford Athletic - Rhode Island FC
- Boys in Blue fall at Detroit - Indy Eleven
- Republic FC Battle to 1-1 Draw at Charleston Battery FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Athletic Falls 1-0 to Rhode Island FC in Return to USL Championship Play - Hartford Athletic
- Mentzingen, Rodriguez Fire Le Rouge Past Indy at Keyworth - Detroit City FC
- Brooklyn FC Men Rally from Two Goals Down to Earn 2-2 Draw at Sporting JAX - Brooklyn FC
- Loudoun United FC Battles Back to Earn 1-1 Draw against Tampa Bay - Loudoun United FC
- Rowdies Draw, 1-1, at Loudoun United - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Locomotive Drop Tight Road Contest at FC Tulsa, 1-0 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Sporting JAX Men Start Hot, Draw against Brooklyn FC - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Amann's Record Hat Trick Powers Hounds Past Louisville - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Amann's Record-Quick Hat Trick Powers Pittsburgh Past LouCity - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- Locomotive Drop Tight Road Contest at FC Tulsa, 1-0
- Locomotive Drop Tight Road Contest at FC Tulsa, 1-0
- Locomotive Look to Even Season Series at FC Tulsa
- Locomotive Fall, 2-0, to New Mexico in Final Prinx Tires USL Cup Match
- Locomotive Welcome New Mexico United for the Prinx Tires USL Cup