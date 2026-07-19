FC Tulsa Gets Back in Win Column at ONEOK Field

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - A first half stoppage time goal from defender Lamar Batista earned three points for FC Tulsa in a 1-0 win over El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Neither side were able to break down either back line for most of the first half as the visitors controlled most of the possession. Tulsa would be the ones to break through, however, as midfielder Jamie Webber found Batista on the back post off a set piece just before the half to give the hosts the lead.

"It feels amazing because we work very hard on our set pieces," Webber said. "Not only offensively but defensively as well, we pride ourselves on scoring and not conceding from set pieces. Tonight, we got a clean sheet and scored from a set piece which is very important for us."

The standout defensive performance for the Scissortails continued in the second half with goalkeeper Dane Jacomen only called on to make one save on the night in his first league shutout for the Black and Gold. The El Paso attack was limited to just 0.66 xG on the evening as Tulsa picked up their first home victory over Los Locos in club history.

"It feels great to be in front of our home fans," Jacomen said. "They give us energy to keep pushing throughout the entire 90 minutes. I think we set the tone really well to start, and we needed to dig deep at the end of the game and show our character and what we're made of."

Batista's goal was his third across all competitions this season and his second in the regular season while Webber's assist was his sixth and third in those two categories, respectively. This was Webber's 12th assist for FC Tulsa, placing him second all-time for the club behind Rodrigo da Costa (25).

Forward Stefan Lukic made his first appearance since April 18 after recovering from a leg injury. Defender Joel Sangwa also made his club and USL Championship debuts as a second half substitute.

"It's nice to be back home in front of our fans, and it's nice to do it with a shutout," head coach Luke Spencer said. "We talked about getting back to us this week which is being extremely difficult to play against and good defensively, so I'm happy to get a shutout and see it pay off."

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 25 as it takes on Lexington SC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

FC Tulsa 1:0 El Paso Locomotive FC | ONEOK Field | Saturday, July 18, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

TUL - Lamar Batista 45'+1' (Jamie Webber)

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow) 9'

ELP - Kofi Twumasi (Yellow) 39'

ELP - Gabi Torres (Yellow) 61'

TUL - Jamie Webber (Yellow) 82'

ELP - Amando Moreno (Yellow) 83'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (3-4-3) - Dane Jacomen; Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko-C (Alonzo Clarke 69'), Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Joel Sangwa 79'); Lucas Stauffer, Jamie Webber, Jeorgio Kocevski, Harvey St Clair (Delentz Pierre 64'); Kalil ElMedkhar (Giordano Colli 78'), Logan Dorsey (Stefan Lukic 78'), Bailey Sparks

Subs Not Used: Noah Adams, Zion Siranga, Nelson Pierre

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3) - Abraham Romero; Gabi Torres (Danny Gomez 85'), Tony Alfaro, Arturo Ortíz (Nicolas Cardona 89'), Kofi Twumasi; Robert Coronado, Alex Méndez, Carl Sainté (Eric Calvillo 45'); Amando Moreno, Diego Abitia (Alvaro Quezada 56'), Jimmy Farkarlun (Ricky Ruiz 56')

Subs Not Used: Blake Gillingham, Memo Diaz

MATCH STATS: TUL | ELP

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 1|0

POSSESSION: 40|60

SHOTS: 8|10

SHOTS ON GOAL: 1|1

SAVES: 1|0

FOULS: 15|19

OFFSIDES: 1|2

CORNERS: 5|4







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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