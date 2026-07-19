Mentzingen, Rodriguez Fire Le Rouge Past Indy at Keyworth
Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
Hamtramck, Mich. - Detroit City FC leaned on a ruthless five-minute spell after halftime to secure a 2-0 win over Indy Eleven at Keyworth Stadium, powered by goals from Rafa Mentzingen and Maxi Rodriguez.
Detroit City FC and Indy Eleven went into the interval scoreless after a cagey first half that featured limited clear-cut looks at either end.
The hosts grew into the match by controlling 54 percent of the ball and finishing with a 15-12 edge in total shots as Keyworth's crowd urged them forward.
Le Rouge finally found their opener just two minutes after the restart when Mentzingen applied a composed finish in the 47th minute, giving Detroit City a deserved 1-0 lead and sparking Keyworth to life.
Detroit wasted no time adding insurance, with Mentzingen turning provider five minutes later.
The forward slipped a pass into the path of Rodriguez, who buried his chance in the 52nd minute to make it 2-0 and cap Detroit's most clinical spell of the evening.
From there, Detroit City's back line and goalkeeper Carlos Herrera saw out the result, limiting Indy to just three shots on target despite an identical expected goals figure of 1.01 for each side.
Herrera finished with three saves, while center backs Devon Amoo-Mensah and Callum Montgomery combined for over 120 touches and multiple blocks as Le Rouge protected their penalty area and managed late pressure.
Ates Diouf provided a constant threat up front, leading Detroit with five shots and three efforts on target as the hosts piled up 27 touches inside the opposition box.
Darren Smith drove the attack with a team-high three chances created, while Abdoulaye Diop, Aedan Stanley, and Kobe Hernández-Foster all recorded at least six completed passes in the final third to sustain momentum after the goals.
Indy's best moments came through Bruno Rendón and Cam Lindley, with Rendón firing a team-high four shots and Lindley contributing four chances created and a match-best 44 completed passes.
Goalkeeper Eric Dick kept the visitors in the game with six saves and 13 recoveries as Indy chased a way back into the contest but couldn't find a breakthrough.
Detroit City FC Starting XI
Carlos Herrera, Aedan Stanley, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Haruki Yamazaki, Ates Diouf, Maxi Rodriguez, Kobe Hernández-Foster, Rafa Mentzingen, Darren Smith, Abdoulaye Diop.
Detroit City FC Substitutions
Tommy Silva (74', Ates Diouf), Ryan Williams (74', Maxi Rodriguez), Preston Tabort Etaka (81', Rafa Mentzingen), Rio Hope-Gund (81', Kobe Hernández-Foster).
Up next
Detroit City FC hosts Las Vegas Lights Saturday, July 25, at Keyworth Stadium Kickoff is scheduled at 7pm. Tickets are still available.
For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.
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