Jay Farner, Founder of Ronin Capital Partners, Makes Landmark Investment in Detroit City FC

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) Holdings announced today that Jay Farner, founder and CEO of Ronin Capital Partners (Ronin), will be making the largest single investment in the club's history through Ronin Sports & Entertainment Group, the sports investment division of Ronin. The catalytic investment will help fuel the construction of AlumniFi Field, accelerate the club's transformational mixed-use development connecting Detroit's Corktown and Mexicantown neighborhoods, and support Detroit City FC's continued growth of the team. As part of the investment, Farner has joined the DCFC Holdings Board of Directors.

"Detroit's been a large part of my life for many decades, and I'm excited to support DCFC's growth here in our hometown," said Farner. "What the founders, supporters and ownership group has built is extraordinary: a passionate supporter culture, a deep connection to the community and a bold vision for the club's future. With the continued growth of the United Soccer League (USL) and an amazing permanent stadium on the horizon, Detroit City FC is uniquely positioned for success. We believe Ronin's vast experience in marketing, sports sponsorships and live events will help strengthen the club even more. At Ronin, we have a passion for athletics and for soccer with our COO, Nicole Vallianatos, being a former Division 1 soccer player. We are confident this passion, investment and long-term commitment will help to further secure Detroit City FC's future."

Ronin's investment comes at the most consequential moment in Detroit City FC's 14-year history. The club is advancing construction of AlumniFi Field, a forthcoming $150 million, 15,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium that will anchor a broader $200 million mixed-use development building on recent historic investments in the Corktown and Mexicantown neighborhoods. The development, unanimously approved by the Detroit City Council following a Community Benefits engagement process, will also include a 421-space parking garage and a 104-unit residential building with 76 affordable housing units.

Construction is on track for the stadium to open ahead of the 2028 USL Championship season - with nearly 6,000 seat deposits already secured - reflecting extraordinary demand from one of the most passionate supporter bases in North American soccer. The broader development is projected to create more than 1,030 construction jobs and over 140 permanent full-time positions while establishing a year-round destination for sports, entertainment and community events.

"As longtime residents of this neighborhood, we are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to bring this site back to life with a community-rooted stadium that will be the forever home for professional soccer in this region," said Sean Mann, CEO of Detroit City FC. "Jay's investment and belief in this project - and in Detroit - is exactly the kind of partnership that accelerates what we're building. He understands this city, has built something lasting here, and we're thrilled to have him at the table."

In just a few years since its founding, Ronin Capital Partners has rapidly built a diverse investment portfolio by providing capital and strategic support across real estate, finance, sports, hospitality, technology and startups. Its expanding sports portfolio includes investments in Detroit City FC; Student Athlete Score, the leading sports marketing intelligence platform for high school and college athletes; DUPR, the world's leading pickleball ratings system; and TGL, the innovative team golf league created by TMRW Sports. Ronin is also an investor in Motor City Golf Club, supporting both the club's men's and women's teams as they compete in TGL. Together, these investments reflect Ronin's commitment to partnering with visionary organizations that are shaping the future of sports while creating long-term value throughout Michigan and beyond.

"What we're seeing is a different caliber of investor entering the game," said Paul McDonough, President and CEO of the United Soccer League. "These are experienced business leaders who recognize the long-term opportunity in community-rooted clubs with ambitious ownership, dedicated supporters and a clear vision for growth. Jay's investment in Detroit City FC is another example of the confidence we're seeing in both our clubs and the future of the league."

Farner is one of Metro Detroit's most accomplished business leaders, having spent 27 years helping build Quicken Loans and Rocket Companies into one of the nation's most recognized financial services organizations. As former chief executive officer, he led Rocket Companies through its successful 2020 initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange and spearheaded the launch of Rocket Mortgage, the nation's first fully digital mortgage experience. He also directed many of the company's most high-profile brand and marketing initiatives, including the Quicken Loans Carrier Classic; the Billion Dollar Bracket Challenge; the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA TOUR event; and landmark partnerships across NASCAR, Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NFL. Today, in addition to leading Ronin, Farner serves on the board of the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit. Through the Jay Farner Family Foundation, he also advances thoughtful partnerships and hands-on giving that bring comfort, dignity and hope to people and animals in need.







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