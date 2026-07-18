Amann's Record-Quick Hat Trick Powers Pittsburgh Past LouCity

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC goalkeeper Danny Faundez awaits a Pittsburgh Riverhounds' header

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Saif Greco) Louisville City FC goalkeeper Danny Faundez awaits a Pittsburgh Riverhounds' header(Louisville City FC, Credit: Saif Greco)

It took just 207 seconds.

Pittsburgh's Trevor Amann needed just three minutes, 27 seconds to score a hat trick - the shortest such span in USL Championship history - leading the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to a 3-1 win over Louisville City FC Saturday in a nationally televised game on CBS.

Amann's hat trick came in the opening five minutes of the second half, with goals in the 47th, 48th and 50th minutes.

Louisville's Jansen Wilson pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

"We talked about at halftime, the first five minutes (of the second half) is crucial, and we let ourselves down massively," LouCity interim head coach Simon Bird said. "And we can't be responding to adversity the way we did. That's not the sign of a championship team, and we need to address that real quick."

For Pittsburgh, the win was the club's first at home over Louisville in a series that goes back 12 seasons. LouCity is 7-1-5 at FNB Stadium against the Riverhounds and 8-1-5 there all-time.

For Louisville, it ends a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions and a four-game league unbeaten stretch. The game is LouCity's first in USL Championship play since May 30, a 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

For the time being, LouCity (7-6-3, 24 points) remains in fourth in the Eastern Conference, though Saturday's nationally televised game in Pittsburgh was the first USL Championship game this weekend. Louisville is seven points back of Tampa Bay for the league lead and five points clear of eighth-place Hartford Athletic for the final playoff spot.

LouCity's performance Saturday was not without merit. The boys in purple finished with more shots than Pittsburgh (12-10), more possession (55%-45%) and expected goals (1.51-1.18).

Wilson's goal came after referee Cristian Campo Hernández awarded Louisville a penalty kick, following a Pittsburgh handball in the box. Wilson put it away cleanly, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. It was Wilson's sixth goal in league play and 11th of the season, both team highs.

"You've got to start with one goal before you can get the second and the third," Wilson said of his mentality when stepping up to the spot. "(I'm) happy to put it away, but at the end of the day, (it's) still not good enough."

The goal came in the wake of Amann's hat trick. The 28-year-old had scored just two goals in league play all season entering the game, then topped that total in the opening five minutes of the second half.

His first was a long-distance strike, while the latter two came on headers in the six-yard box.

"It was a whole host of things (that led to the hat trick)," Bird said. "We give the ball away cheaply, they score, they capitalize. I can live with a turnover. It's not obviously ideal and we don't want that, but they score a good goal to go up, but it's the response that was really disappointing.

"And then from there, it's just everything we talked about all week," Bird continued. "It's box defending, getting tight to players in the box. And it was an absolute disgrace from defending their penalty area, from tracking runners, from blocking service. And that can't happen."

LouCity's captain, defender Kyle Adams, said his team, "didn't have each other's back" after the adversity of Pittsburgh's opening goal.

"We just made mistake after mistake and compounded it and really let that first (goal) affect us," he said.

From here, LouCity will step away from competitive action for a friendly with the Trinidad and Tobago national team, a unique opportunity for a club to take on a senior international side.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium. For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/friendly.

"There's going to be opportunities for players to show what they can do," Bird said of the upcoming friendly, "And after a performance like today, then that should motivate everybody."

Game Summary: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC

Date: July 18, 2026

Venue: FNB Stadium - Pittsburgh, Pa.

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Weather: 83 degrees, cloudy

Scoring

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (0, 3, 3)

Louisville City FC (0, 1, 1)

Goals

Pittsburgh Riverhounds:

47' Trevor Amann (Jackson Wälti)

48' Trevor Amann (Perrin Barnes)

50' Trevor Amann (Robbie Mertz)

Louisville City FC:

68' Jansen Wilson (penalty)

Lineups

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: 1 - Nico Campuzano, 4 - Lasse Kelp, 6 - Owen Mikoy, 5 - Victor Souza, 3 - Perrin Barnes (88' 28 - Illal Osumanu), 42 - Jackson Wälti, 2 - Danny Griffin (c), 14 - Robbie Mertz (78' 10 - Charles Ahl), 37 - Eliot Goldthorp (78' 13 - Max Viera), 7 - Trevor Amann (63' 8 - Junior Etou), 9 - Albert Dikwa

Unused substitutes: 24 - Mike Sheridan; 18 - Jorge Garcia, 23 - Guillaume Vacter

Head coach: Rob Vincent

Louisville City FC: 12 - Danny Faundez, 3 - Jake Morris, 13 - Amadou Dia (55' 15 - Manny Perez), 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 4 - Sean Totsch, 23 - Sam Gleadle (55' 7 - Ray Serrano), 8 - Taylor Davila (55' 14 - Tola Showunmi), 31 - Kevon Lambert, 25 - Jansen Wilson (90+1' 27 - Evan Davila), 6 - Zach Duncan (80' 47 - Mukwelle Akale), 9 - Chris Donovan

Unused substitutes: 1 - Hugo Fauroux, 16 - Carlos Moguel Jr.

Interim head coach: Simon Bird

Stats Summary: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC / Louisville City FC

Shots: 10 / 12

Shots on Goal: 6 / 3

Expected goals: 1.18 / 1.51

Possession: 45% / 55%

Fouls: 15 / 9

Offside: 1 / 0

Corner Kicks: 2 / 7

Discipline Summary:

Pittsburgh Riverhounds:

29' Victor Souza (yellow card)

Louisville City FC:

13' Kyle Adams (yellow card)

73' Manny Perez (yellow card)

Referee: Cristian Campo Hernández

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Amann's Record-Quick Hat Trick Powers Pittsburgh Past LouCity - Louisville City FC

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