LouCity to Visit Tampa Bay in USL Cup's Quarterfinal Round

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Three wins away from a trophy, Louisville City FC will visit the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wednesday, August 12, for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff in the Prinx Tires USL Cup's quarterfinal round. The game will be held at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida, with machups determined in a draw held Monday by the United Soccer League.

The game will stream on ESPN+ with local radio coverage on ESPN Louisville's 680/105.7.

LouCity advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament by winning Group Four with a 3-0-1 record, earning 11 points. Louisville clinched the group with Saturday's 4-2 win over Lexington SC.

This is the first time LouCity has advanced to the USL Cup's knockout stage. This is the second season in which the club has taken part in the tournament.

Tampa Bay won Group Seven with a 4-0-0 record, earning 12 points in the standings. The Rowdies also advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in club history.

Should LouCity advance from the quarterfinal, Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium could host a semifinal matchup pending a semifinal draw.

The World Cup-style tournament's eight quarterfinalists are made up by seven group winners and the best second-place group finisher.

The Prinx Tires USL Cup is in its third season overall and second season involving USL Championship teams. The inter-league tournament pits teams from the second-division USL Championship with the third-division USL League One.

Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Louisville City FC

7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12

Charlotte Independence vs. Hartford Athletic

7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12

San Antonio FC vs. Miami FC

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 12

Spokane Velocity FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

9 p.m. Wednesday, August 12







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2026

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