Loudoun United FC Battles Back to Earn 1-1 Draw against Tampa Bay

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC battled back to earn a 1-1 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Segra Field. Tampa Bay took the lead through a Pedro Dolabella penalty in the 21st minute before Thorleifur Úlfarsson found the equalizer in the 82nd minute.

Match Summary

The two sides traded possession during a competitive opening stretch, with Loudoun looking to move the ball quickly through the midfield and find space behind the Tampa Bay back line. The Rowdies also carried a threat going forward and looked to create opportunities through direct attacks and service into the penalty area. Tampa Bay was awarded a penalty midway through the opening half, and Pedro Dolabella converted from the spot in the 21st minute to give the visitors the lead.

Loudoun responded well after falling behind and began creating more pressure around the Tampa Bay penalty area. They found opportunities through wide areas and forced the Rowdies to defend several dangerous deliveries into the box. Loudoun continued searching for the equalizer before halftime, but Tampa Bay goalkeeper Jahmali Waite made multiple saves to preserve the visitors' advantage heading into the break.

Loudoun returned for the second half with renewed energy and continued pushing numbers forward. Loudoun remained patient in possession while looking for openings between Tampa Bay's defensive lines, but the visitors stayed compact and attempted to threaten on the counterattack. As the match entered its final stages, Loudoun increased the pressure and spent longer stretches inside the attacking half.

Loudoun's pressure was rewarded in the 82nd minute when Úlfarsson found the back of the net to bring the match level. The goal energized the home crowd and gave Loudoun momentum heading into the final minutes. Loudoun continued searching for a winner after the equalizer, while Tampa Bay remained dangerous when given opportunities to break forward. They stayed organized through the closing stages and saw out the match to secure a point at Segra Field.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the team's performance and response against Tampa Bay:

"We started really well and were positive. We probably should have scored during that period because we had two or three chances where we were not clinical enough. Credit to the players because they put into practice the things we worked on as a staff. It was frustrating to give away a penalty at the other end, and I also thought we should have had one during that opening period. I did not think we deserved to go into halftime down 1-0. We deserved to be at least one goal ahead. Huge credit to the players because they dug deep in the second half and more than deserved the equalizer. On another day, we could easily have come away with all three points. I am really proud of the group and the work ethic they showed to take the game to the team at the top of the table. I thought we were arguably the better team."

Forward Thorleifur Úlfarsson on the team's performance and the importance of earning more points:

"I thought we had a really good first half. We made one mistake defensively that led to their goal, which was disappointing, but we came out strong in the second half and found the equalizer. Unfortunately, we did not grab another one to get the win, but earning a point against one of the best teams in the league is a fair result. It felt good to get back on the scoresheet after a few games because I live and breathe goals. Hopefully, there are many more to come. We need to start winning games and collecting more points because draws are not doing enough for us right now. We need to go to Indy and get three points."

Notes

Following tonight's match, Loudoun United FC holds a 4-3-9 all-time record against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

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