Boys in Blue fall at Detroit

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Hamtramck, Mich. - Indy Eleven goalkeeper Eric Dick made five saves in a scoreless first half, but host Detroit City FC scored two goals early in the second to earn a 2-0 win. Dick finished with six saves in the match, one shy of his season-high seven stops vs. Pittsburgh on April 4. He now has 288 in his USL Championship career, good for 20th on the league all-time list.

The Boys in Blue recorded 12 shots in the contest, with Bruno Rendon leading the way with four and Charlie Sharp having two.

Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake moved into third on the franchise all-time list for appearances in all competitions with his 116th, breaking a tie with current Indy Eleven TV analyst Brad Ring.

Defender Paco Craig returned to the lineup after missing the past two matches, playing his 249th USL-C regular-season game. He needs one more to become the 21st player in league history to reach the 250-mark.

Defender Anthony Herbert made his first appearance for the Boys in Blue since May 23 after suffering an injury while on international duty with the Trinidad & Tobago National Team in Russia.

The Boys in Blue host Loudoun United FC on "Princess Night" presented by IBEW Local 481 and SERVPRO Team Olson next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium. Fans can meet their favorite princesses including the 2026 Indiana State Fair Queen, create magical crafts, get their face painted, join the halftime Princess Parade, and add-on their very own magical wand at checkout to be picked up at the match.

Fans can purchase a "Princess Pack" with four tickets, free parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area for just $49.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy(s) to donate at the match for "Toys for Tots" and receive two complimentary tickets for any remaining match this season.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 0:2 Detroit City FC

Sat. - 7:00 p.m.

Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, Mich.

Weather: Windy, 86 degrees

Attendance: 6,509

USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 6-5-3 (+2), 21 pts, #7 in Eastern Conference

Detroit City FC: 8-4-3 (+9), 27 pts, #3 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

DET - Rafa Mentzingen (Aedan Stanley) 47'

DET - Maxi Rodriguez (Rafa Mentzingen) 52'

Discipline Summary

DET - Maxi Rodriguez (caution) 11'

DET - Haruki Yamazaki (caution) 35'

DET - Ates Diouf (caution) 55'

IND - Makel Rasheed (caution) 83'

IND - Bruno Rendón (caution) 87'

IND - Cam Lindley (caution) 89'

IND - Alejandro Mitrano (caution) 93'

Indy Eleven Lineup: Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Paco Craig (Anthony Herbert 74'), Makel Rasheed, Logan Neidlinger, Noble Okello (Charlie Sharp 74'), Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Jack Blake (Mohamed Omar 57'), Bruno Rendón, Loïc Mesanvi (Alejandro Mitrano 57').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Kian Williams, Reice Charles-Cook, Nabi Kibunguchy.

Detroit City FC Lineup: Carlos Herrera, Aedan Stanley, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah (captain), Haruki Yamazaki, Ates Diouf (Tommy Silva 74'), Maxi Rodriguez (Ryan Williams 74'), Kobe Hernández-Foster (Rio Hope-Gund 81'), Rafa Mentzingen (Preston Tabort Etaka 81'), Darren Smith, Abdoulaye Diop.

Detroit City FC Subs not used: Ben Morris, Alex Dalou, Carlos Saldana.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.