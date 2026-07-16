Boys in Blue Blanked at Miami

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Miami, Fla. - Indy Eleven fell on the road at Miami FC on Wednesday, conceding on both sides of halftime to lose 2-0 at Pitbull Stadium.

The defeat snapped a seven-game winning streak against Miami FC in all competitions for the Boys in Blue, who hadn't lost to their Eastern Conference rival since 2022.

Indy Eleven - who entered the game tied for first place in league goals conceded with 12 allowed in 12 games - stayed strong defensively for much of the first half. The visitors won the first four corners of the game, finishing with a 9-1 advantage in that category.

Bruno Rendon almost nabbed his eighth league goal of the year in the 39th minute on one of those corners from captain Aodhan Quinn, but his volley from the right side of the six was cleared off the line. Quinn recorded a game-high 10 crosses in the match.

Shortly after, goalkeeper Eric Dick made his only save, catching an airborne shot from outside of the box to the middle of the goal.

After Miami took the lead just before halftime, the Boys in Blue were on the front foot for the start of the second half, putting two shots on target in the first 15 minutes after the break. The latter of those came after Rendon made a crafty run into the box off the right wing, but his low shot to the near post was saved.

Miami's insurance goal ended a seven-game streak for Indy Eleven of allowing one goal or less in the league. The last time a team scored two or more goals against the Boys in Blue was Birmingham Legion FC in a 2-2 draw on April 19. Despite failing to score, the visitors outshot the hosts 13-10.

Indy Eleven have won four of their last six in USL-C play and sit in sixth place in the conference. The Boys in Blue have three games in hand on Miami and two games in hand on three of the other four teams above them in the table.

Indy Eleven continues its road swing at Detroit City FC on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

The next home game for the Boys in Blue is "Princess Night" presented by IBEW Local 481 and SERVPRO Team Olson on Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Loudoun United FC.Fans can meet their favorite princesses including the 2026 Indiana State Fair Queen, create magical crafts, get their face painted, join the halftime Princess Parade, and add-on their very own magical wand at checkout to be picked up at the match.

Fans can purchase a "Princess Pack" with four tickets, free parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area for just $49.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy(s) to donate at the match for "Toys for Tots" and receive two complimentary tickets for any remaining match this season.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 0:2 Miami FC

Wed. - 7:00 p.m.

Pitbull Stadium | Miami, Fla.

Weather: Cloudy, 84 degrees

Attendance: 611

USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 6-4-3 (+4), 21 pts, #6 in Eastern Conference

Miami FC: 5-5-6 (-4), 21 pts, #5 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

MIA - Rodrigo da Costa (Joel Soñora) 44'

MIA - Jürgen Locadia (Alessandro Milesi) 76'

Discipline Summary

MIA - Joel Soñora (caution) 74'

Indy Eleven Lineup: Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Hesron Barry, Makel Rasheed (Nabi Kibunguchy 71'), Logan Neidlinger, Jack Blake (Kian Williams 71'), Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Loïc Mesanvi (Mohamed Omar 63'), Noble Okello (Charlie Sharp 63'), Bruno Rendón.

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Reice Charles-Cook, Alejandro Mitrano, Paco Craig.

Miami FC Lineup: Eloy Room (captain), Alessandro Milesi, Angelo Calfo, Daltyn Knutson, Bachir Ndiaye (Mason Tunbridge 84'), Joel Soñora, Riyon Tori, Matías Romero, Arney Rocha (Tulu 73'), Jürgen Locadia (Mathieu Ndongo 84'), Rodrigo da Costa (Gerald Diaz 68').

Miami FC Subs not used: Tommy Musto, Cristian Blanco, Tomas Castro Celdran, Diego Mello, Santiago Garcia.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.