Oklahoma City's Professional Soccer Club Unveiled as OKC United

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

OKC United News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City's professional soccer club will take the field in 2028 under the club name OKC United, announced today by Echo Investment Capital. Mayor David Holt unveiled the club's name, crest and colors during his annual State of the City address, tying the club and its downtown stadium project to a broader story of a city on the rise.

The name was chosen to tie OKC with "United," one of the most recognized identifiers in global soccer that is shared by clubs from hundreds of communities across the world from Manchester United to Newcastle United. The signifier "United" was chosen as this soccer club represents an entire community, united as OKC continues its rise.

OKC United will compete in the USL Championship beginning in 2028, with home matches at the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium now under construction downtown.

"The name OKC United is a statement rooted in centuries of soccer history and the deep commitment to community that builds this city on a daily basis," said majority owner Christian Kanady, founder and CEO of Echo Investment Capital. "Our team and its culture will make Oklahomans proud for generations as we compete for championships year after year. This will be a world-class soccer club built for a world-class city."

Mayor Holt framed the reveal as another marker in Oklahoma City's decades-long trajectory.

"The team name United has a rich history in soccer, but the word means something more in Oklahoma City," said Holt. "OKC is a community that works together to find common ground. Our unity is how we have built ourselves into America's most dynamic city. And nothing brings us together like our sports teams. It is fitting in every way that our soccer team will be known as OKC United, and we can't wait to welcome them to the pitch in our new stadium."

The Crest

The OKC United crest was designed by acclaimed sports branding designer Matthew Wolff with creative direction from Russell Westbrook, a founding investor in the club.

The shield takes the form of an arrowhead, an intentional nod to Oklahoma's Native American heritage. At its center, an interlocking OKC monogram sits inside a ring of 39 sun rays, representing each of the 39 federally recognized tribes headquartered in Oklahoma.

The zig-zag pattern that borders the shield draws from Jim Thorpe's Sac and Fox name, Wa-Tho-Huk, translated as "Bright Path," and reflects a view of life's journey not as a straight line, but as seasons of growth, change, adversity, and success. A ribbon carrying the club name anchors the crest below.

"A crest is more than a logo. It's a mirror," said Westbrook. "It has to reflect the city, the people and the club all at once, and it has to earn its place on a uniform. Oklahomans are proud and resilient. They don't need to be told what they're a part of - they feel it. That's what this crest is built on. Every element ties back to Oklahoma's past, present, and future. When you see it, you know it's OKC."

The Colors

The club's color palette is inspired by the Oklahoma sky. Midnight Blue, Pink Sunset and Ivory Cloud serve as the primary colors. Together, they reflect the beauty, tenacity, and joy of Oklahoma's defining natural wonder - from the raw power of a spring thunderstorm to the majestic awe of an autumn sunset.

The Stadium

OKC United will play its home matches at the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium, a new downtown venue funded by Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 quality of life initiative and designed by global stadium architecture firm Populous. The stadium broke ground in early June and is scheduled to open in 2028 as the centerpiece of Echo's mixed-use development integrating sports, entertainment and education.

With a capacity of just over 10,000, the venue is built for the flexibility of hosting a forthcoming United Football League franchise, concerts and other major events in addition to OKC United pro soccer matches.

The stadium arrives at a transformative moment for downtown Oklahoma City. In 2028, the city will welcome OKC United's inaugural season, open the new Continental Coliseum as the future home of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and host LA28 Olympic events in the Boathouse District, both just blocks away from MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium site.

The Ownership Group

OKC United is majority owned by Echo Investment Capital, with an ownership group that reflects one of the most compelling athlete investor rosters ever assembled around a single club. The group includes star athletes Russell Westbrook, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Williams, Jozy Altidore and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone along with strategic investments from cultural entrepreneur Nick Gross and the Chickasaw Nation.

Assembled through Echo's Connective Capital model, the coalition of athletes, operators and community leaders shares a long-term commitment to building a world-class club rooted in OKC.

The Supporters

OKC United has already seen tremendous momentum and fan interest in advance of its brand reveal. Founding season memberships through the 1910 Founders Club have already surpassed 3,000 ahead of the club's 2028 debut. The 1910 Founders Club offers members priority access to season tickets, exclusive club experiences and a permanent place in the club's founding story.

Fans can learn more and reserve their spot at the club's news website: okc-united.com

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About OKC United

OKC United is Oklahoma City's professional soccer club, set to begin play in the USL Championship in 2028 at the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium in downtown Oklahoma City. Majority owned by Echo Investment Capital and backed by a group of investors that includes leaders in sports, business and entertainment, OKC United is committed to building a club that reflects Oklahoma City's people, history and united future. From the youth pipeline to the professional pitch, the club aspires to develop the next generation of soccer talent in Oklahoma and connect Oklahoma City to the global game.







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.