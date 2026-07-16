Hounds Suffer Setback at Jacksonville

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Bounces were not on the side of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds tonight, as an oddly deflected goal by Kieran Sadlier and an own goal gave Sporting Jacksonville a 2-1 win at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Trevor Amann opened the scoring for the Hounds (6-6-2), who took the lead to halftime, but Sadlier evened the match shortly after the break before Jacksonville (1-11-4) pulled ahead with 12 minutes to play.

First half

After scoring the first goal in the Hounds' weekend win over Loudoun, Amann thought he had scored an even quicker goal to open tonight's match, but the offside flag disallowed his 12th-minute header of a Charles Ahl cross.

Amann got his second in as many matches - and his sixth of the year in all competitions - in the 29th minute after winning a long ball forward from Robbie Mertz. Amann headed the ball backward to Eliot Goldthorp and repositioned himself in the box to receive the return pass before finishing into the bottom right of the net with his first touch.

The Hounds finished out the opening half with control, limiting Jacksonville to only one touch in the Hounds' box in the first 45, while goalkeeper Nico Campuzano didn't face a shot on target until the 42nd minute.

Second half

Amann nearly had a second goal with a turning effort in the 50th minute that struck the outside of the left post, but Jacksonville responded with the tying goal less than a minute later.

Edgardo Rito found space down the right side and cut a pass back to Sadlier arriving in the box. Sadlier's initial shot was blocked by the slide of Perrin Barnes, but the ball deflected back onto the shoulder of Sadlier and then directly into the Hounds net with Campuzano having dived the opposite way for the first shot.

The Hounds pressed forward to retake the lead, and Goldthorp missed just high with a 70th-minute free kick won by Ahl at the top of the box.

But in the 78th minute, it was Jacksonville that got the decisive goal when substitute Ahmad Al-Qaq received a diagonal pass running into the left side of the box. Al-Qaq attempted to pass the ball back to the front of goal, but the ball struck the foot of Victor Souza and was redirected into the Hounds' goal.

Modelo Man of the Match

Eliot Goldthorp made a smart return pass to set up Amann's opening goal, and he continued to create through the night with four chances created, connecting on 17 of a team-high 22 passes in the final third and winning 9 of 12 duels.

What's next?

The Hounds will hurry home for one of the marquee matches of the USL Championship regular season when they host Louisville City FC (7-5-3) at noon Saturday, July 18. The match between the two most successful teams in the Eastern Conference over the past decade will be shown nationwide on CBS, marking the Hounds' first national network TV match since the 2025 USL Championship Final.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-3-3) - Nico Campuzano; Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza (Illal Osumanu 85'), Perrin Barnes (Guillaume Vacter 85'); Charles Ahl (Jorge Garcia 79'), Danny Griffin (Jackson Walti 79'), Robbie Mertz; Max Viera (Sam Bassett 68'), Trevor Amann, Eliot Goldthorp

Sporting Jacksonville lineup (3-4-3) - Jake McGuire; Danny Wilson, Ryan Edwards, Wahab Ackwei; Tyshawn Rose, Jordan Rossiter, Raheem Somersall (Harvey Neville 72'), Edgardo Rito; Kieran Sadlier (Ahmad Al-Qaq 65'), Emil Jääskeläinen, Wan Kuzain (Rafferty Pedder 72')

Scoring summary

PIT - Trevor Amann 29' (Eliot Goldthorp)

JAX - Kieran Sadlier 50'

JAX - Victor Souza 78' (own goal)

Discipline summary

JAX - Tyshawn Rose 46' (caution - tactical foul)

JAX - Danny Wilson 65' (caution - tactical foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2026

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