USL Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Loudoun United FC

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - While it might not count in the league standings, the Hounds would love to shake off the sting of last week's home loss when they host Loudoun United FC on Saturday in the Prinx Tires USL Cup finale for both teams.

Fans are reminded that the match has a 7 p.m. start time, a change from the originally announced kickoff when the schedule was released in preseason.

The Hounds are unable to advance to the knockout rounds, as the winner of the Charlotte-Charleston match at the same time will top the group. The loser of that match would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hounds for second place because of the respective penalty shootout wins by each team, putting the wild card out reach, as well. Even so, the chance to complete USL Cup play unbeaten in regulation and build momentum ahead of a two-match week in league play means the Hounds won't take the contest lightly.

Head coach Rob Vincent is compelled to rotate his squad some, specifically along the back line where Lasse Kelp will serve a one-match suspension after being sent off for two cautionable offenses in the last USL Cup match against Charleston. Albert Dikwa also has a looming one-match suspension in Championship play that will be served Wednesday at Jacksonville, which means the striker might see more minutes Saturday than originally planned to keep other players' legs fresh. And, of course, the USL Cup matches thus far have been opportunities to give Nico Campuzano time off in goal, meaning Mitch Budler or Mike Sheridan could see their number called.

Loudoun also could use a "get-right" type of match, as they have been mired in a loss-draw pattern in league play, where they have an odd 1-5-8 record. The visitors' hopes of moving on in the USL Cup were ended in their last outing in the competition, a 3-1 loss at Greenville Triumph SC, so they too will be looking to build momentum without a chance to advance.

The teams already met once this season in Loudoun's season opener and the second match of the year for the Hounds, and it produced a back-and-forth match that ended with the Hounds coming away with a 3-2 victory in Northern Virginia. Dikwa will be the only Hounds goal scorer from that match available with Sam Bassett and Bradley Sample still on the mend with injuries, while Loudoun's opening goal was scored by Thor Úlfarsson, the Icelandic striker who leads his club with six goals on the season.

Saturday's match is also KDKA Night at F.N.B. Stadium, which means fans will be able to meet some of their favorite KDKA television personalities on the concourse before the match. KDKA+ will have the live broadcast of the match, as well, along with a replay airing at 1 p.m. Sunday. Other places to follow the action include the stream on ESPN+ and the Spanish radio broadcast live on Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Tickets for the match are still available through Ticketmaster and at the F.N.B. Stadium Box Office.

Match Info

Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage

Riverhounds (1-0-2) vs. Loudoun United FC (1-2-0)

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: F.N.B. Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Not available

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtag: #PITvLDN







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.