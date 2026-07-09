How to Watch: Las Vegas Lights FC at Monterey Bay FC: Saturday, July 11, 7:00 p.m. PT
Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
The Lights travel to California to face Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium.
Read on to discover how to watch our last Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup.
Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (0-2-1, 6th in Group 1) at Monterey Bay FC (0-1-2, 5th in Group 1)
When: Saturday, July 11
Where: Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, California
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT
How to Watch: 5DRVtv 5.4, ESPN+
For the full broadcast schedule for the Lights' 2026 USL Championship season, head to lasvegaslightsfc.com/tv. Interested in the Keys to the Match for Saturday evening's matchup in the Golden State? Check out our Match Preview for this match.
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