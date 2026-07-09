Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs Brooklyn FC: Saturday, 7 PM

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY. - Brooklyn FC Men travel to Rhode Island for the second time this season to play their last match in the Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage, hoping to move on to the quarter-finals. They will take on Rhode Island FC on Saturday July 11th, at 7:30 PM EST, streaming on ESPN+.

This will be the second of a three game road trip for Brooklyn and their last match was a 2-0 away win at the defending USL Championship winners, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. This was the first away win in men's history for the club and a huge step forward for coach Marlon LeBlanc's squad. In their last five matches in all competitions, Brooklyn has only lost once.

Rhode Island still have their own dreams of qualifying for the knockout stage of the tournament and a win would be vital for both sides. In Rhode Island's last four home matches, they are undefeated, including a 4-1 against Brooklyn back on May 23rd. They will be hoping that their passionate support at home can propel the team to a win. However, they are coming off a midweek trip to Sacramento Republic where they lost 2-1 and will be on short rest for the weekend's matchup.

The key men for Rhode Island are forward JJ Williams and midfueler Jojea Kwizera, who both scored two goals each in the last time Brooklyn visited. Their offensive firepower will be a threat as they average 1.8 goals per game, tied for second most in the USL Championship.

In the Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage, Brooklyn is currently second in their group with six points, one point behind the leaders Hartford Athletic. They still have a chance to win the group or qualify for the quarter-finals through the wild card as the best second place team in the tournament, depending on other results. If Westchester SC is able to get a positive result away at Hartford, Brooklyn would be in pole position to top the group if they win their respective match.

CJ Olney Jr continued his breakout campaign against Pittsburgh with another goal from outside of the box that was nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week. Defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele has been extremely influential going forward, creating 12 chances so far and got his second assist of the season for Olney's goal. JC Obregon will also be one to watch, as he came off the bench last week and got his second assist of the year as well.

Next up for Brooklyn FC Men is another trip to the league's last place team, Sporting JAX on July 18th at 7 PM ET. They will then make their return to Maimonides Park to take on San Antonio FC on July 25th at 7 PM ET. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026

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