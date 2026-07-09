Republic FC 2-1 Winners over Rhode Island FC

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC pick up three points at home in the club's lone July home match. Goals from Kyle Edwards and Mayele Malango were enough to deliver the win against Eastern Conference side Rhode Island FC. Mark-Anthony Kaye assisted on both goals - his first multi-assist match in USL play. With the win, Republic FC jump into the middle of a crowded Western Conference table, only 3 points from a top three position. The Indomitable Club will head on the road for the rest of July, but has two games in hand over most of the conference.

Republic FC had a good chance in the 13th minute when Memo Rodriguez used some shifty footwork to break free of his defender and slot a ball through to Kyle Edwards. Edwards put a touch to the ball, but Rhode Island keeper Koke Vegas came out to cut off the angle. Just seconds later, Mayele Malango beat his defender on the left wing to send in a dangerous cross that was just out of reach for a diving Edwards.

Edwards wouldn't let his next chance slip away. In the 19th minute, Mark-Anthony Kaye chipped a cross into the box to Edwards on the far post. Edwards outjumped the hands of the keeper to head the ball over his reach and just over the goal line for his third goal of the season and first assist for Kaye.

Rhode Island answered just five minutes later, when Hugo Bacharach got his head to a cross from Amos Shapiro-Thompson.

Sacramento had another close chance in the 41st minute as Pep Casas floated a ball forward to Mayele Malango. Malango attempted to bring down the ball, but his first touch was just heavy enough that the goalkeeper was able to make a save. But just like his teammate, Malango would not be denied for long. Once again it was Mark-Anthony Kaye starting the play as he carried the ball forward and slotted a ball to Malango, who curled in a beautiful shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Shortly after halftime in the 50th minute, Republic FC had an opportunity in the box when Mayele Malango dribbled the ball with ease towards the goal for a shot, but was denied by Rhode Island's Koke Vegas and was put in the feet of Arturo Rodriguez. A deflection after a shot by Rodriguez gave another chance in the same play for Memo Rodriguez to advance the lead, but his shot on goal just missed the post and went out of bounds.

Rhode Island continued to knock at the door of Sacramento's defense, but Danny Vitiello made save after save to keep the Indomitable Club at a 2-1 lead. A chance to even the score for Rhode Island in the 85th minute was made after a corner kick and pass to Leo Afonso at the top of the box for a shot that was easily collected by Vitiello.

With time dwindling down, both teams remained aggressive. The contest became more physical with several stoppages for fouls, but Republic FC ultimately finished strong with one final opportunity by Forster Ajago in the 89th minute, only to be blown dead by a whistle for a foul. Rhode Island responded in extra time with a shot into the box by Agustín Rodríguez and a vital block by Danny Vitiello to seal the victory for The Indomitable Club.

This weekend, Republic FC will close out group play in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The Indomitable Club lead Group 1 with 8 points and control their own destiny. With a win or draw, Republic FC will return to the knockout rounds and chase the first piece of silverware up for grabs this year. Kickoff from Boise, Idaho is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The match will be available on FOX40+, ESPN+ and FOX40.com.

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 1 Rhode Island FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.

July 8, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Kyle Edwards (Mark-Anthony Kaye) 19', Mayele Malango (Mark-Anthony Kaye) 44'; RI - Hugo Bacharach (Amos Shapiro-Thompson) 25'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Ryan Spaulding (caution) 26'; RI - Aldair Sanchez (caution) 51'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Jack Gurr, Ryan Spaulding, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Memo Rodriguez, Pep Casas (Danny Crisostomo 74'), Arturo Rodriguez (Blake Willey 81'), Mayele Malango (Tyler Wolff 74'), Kyle Edwards (Forster Ajago 65')

Unused substitutes: Jacob Randolph, Aaron Essel, Chibi Ukaegbu, Dominik Wanner, Rohan Chivukula

Stats: Shots: 8, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 2, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 4

Rhode Island FC: Koke Vegas, Frank Nodarse, Grant Stoneman, Karifa Yao, Nick Scardina (Augustin Rodriguez 58'), Aldair Sanchez (Jojea Kwizera 58'), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Kevin Vang 82'), Hugo Bacharach, Noah Fuson (Dwayne Atkinson 74'), JJ Williams, Leo Afonso (Dany Rovira 82')

Unused substitutes: CJ Williams, Jacob Castro

Stats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 1, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 2







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026

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