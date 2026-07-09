Birmingham Legion FC Announces Relocation of Match with New Mexico United
Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Legion today announced the relocation of their match against New Mexico United on July 24th, 2026 to Exhibition Field at Dunnavant Fields due to scheduling conflicts at Protective Stadium. Exhibition Field at Dunnavant Fields is located next to the Legion FC Training Center in Shelby County, Alabama. Due to limited seating capacity, very limited tickets are available for any traveling fans heading to Alabama.
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