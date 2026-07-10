Orange County SC Returns Home for USL Cup Match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, July 11, 2026 (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: KCAL Plus 9.6 / ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

After nearly two months away from Championship Soccer Stadium, Orange County SC finally returns home Saturday night for its final Prinx Tires USL Cup group-stage match, welcoming Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to Irvine in a matchup between two of the Western Conference's top clubs.

While Saturday's contest will not impact the USL Championship standings, it carries significant importance in the race for the Prinx Tires USL Cup knockout rounds. Colorado Springs enters the weekend atop the Group 2 standings with a perfect 3-0-0 record in Cup play, while Orange County will look to finish its Cup campaign on a high note in front of its home supporters.

For Orange County, the return home is about far more than just the competition.

Since defeating Miami FC on June 24, the Black and Orange have endured one of the most unique stretches in club history. With Championship Soccer Stadium serving as the U.S. Men's National Team's training base during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, OCSC has spent weeks on the road, navigating venue changes, cross-country travel and a shortened roster while relying heavily on Academy products and emerging young talent.

Rather than slowing the club down, the adversity has brought the group together.

Orange County enters the match unbeaten in six consecutive USL Championship matches and remains atop the Western Conference. The club has also established itself as one of the league's best road teams, leading the Championship with 18 road goals during league play while continuing to collect valuable points away from home. The return to the Champ provides an opportunity to reward the home fans who have patiently waited for the club's return while building momentum heading into the second half of the season.

The defending USL Championship champion Switchbacks have once again proven to be one of the league's most balanced teams. While currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference league table, Colorado Springs has been nearly flawless in USL Cup competition, winning all three group matches while showcasing the depth that made it one of the conference's elite clubs.

Orange County has enjoyed recent success in the series, earning victories in each of the clubs' last three meetings, including a 1-0 road victory earlier this season at Weidner Field.

This weekend's match also arrives at an ideal time for Orange County SC. A roster thinned by injuries and weeks of heavy travel makes the USL Cup fixture an important opportunity to rotate the squad, reward players who have earned additional minutes, and continue integrating the club's young talent. Fans should expect a mix of familiar faces and potential new contributors as OCSC looks to head into next week's bye with a healthier squad and renewed energy for the second half of the USL Championship campaign.

Saturday marks more than the end of Orange County's USL Cup group stage; it marks the end of a remarkable road journey. After weeks of sacrifices, constant travel, and relying on one of the youngest squads in club history, the Black and Orange finally return to Championship Soccer Stadium with first place in the Western Conference, a six-match unbeaten league run, and the opportunity to build momentum in front of the Orange County faithful once again.

Orange County SC will take a well-deserved week off before heading North to face Monterey Bay FC on July 25. OCSC will return to the Champ on August 1 to face El Paso Locomotive FC for Margaritaville Night. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

OCSC Keys to the Match:

For Orange County SC, staying aggressive and controlling the tempo will be critical. Orange County has been at its best when dictating possession and forcing opponents to defend for long stretches. Chris Hegardt and Stephen Kelly will need to control the midfield and keep the ball moving, while Ousmane Sylla's pace and directness can create dangerous opportunities in transition. Ethan Zubak will be tasked with providing a physical presence in the final third and finishing the chances created around the penalty area. Defensively, Nico Benalcazar and Alex Rando will need to remain organized against Colorado Springs' dangerous counterattack and limit quality scoring opportunities.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 12-9-3 all-time against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (Last 5 against COS 3-1-1)

Players to Watch:

GK Tetsuya Kadono

F Apolo Marinch

Previous Matchup: 2026 USL Championship

Orange County SC 2-2 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (May 8, 2026, Colorado Springs, CO)

Scoring Summary: 22' Hegardt (OC), 45'+6 (Pen) Bennett (COS), 65' Sylla (OC), 90'+6 Magee (COS)

Colorado Springs Keys to the Match:

For Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: The Switchbacks will look to lean on their experience and defensive organization while capitalizing on transition opportunities. Midfielder Sam Williams will be instrumental in linking play and creating chances, while Khori Bennett's pace and movement make him a constant threat behind opposing back lines. Defensively, former OCSC goalkeeper Colin Shutler will face his former club for the first time. Although his recent form has not been as dominant as it was during his time in Orange County, his experience and shot-stopping ability could prove pivotal if the Switchbacks are forced to absorb sustained pressure. Colorado Springs will also look to veteran defender Matt Mahoney to organize the back line and limit OCSC's attacking opportunities, particularly on set pieces and crosses into the box.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10 -13-7 (8th)

Goals Scored: 35 | Goals Allowed: 48 | Clean Sheets: 7

Players to Watch:

F Khori Bennett

GK Colin Shutler







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026

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