Emilio Ycaza Wins USLC Player of the Month for June

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The USL Championship announced Thursday that Charleston Battery midfielder Emilio Ycaza was named the league's June Player of the Month.

Ycaza earned the award following his stellar performances during the month, including scoring two goals and adding three assists across all competitions, leading Charleston to an undefeated month that saw the club ascend to second in the Championship Players' Shield race.

"It's a testament to the hard work that the boys have been putting in the last couple of weeks, and winning it is a great honor because I couldn't have done it without them," said Ycaza. "At this point in the season, everything we have been working on for five months is coming together. The chemistry both on and off the field is clicking, and I think this is why we're doing so well right now. It's a process that takes time, and once it takes effect, it can be very powerful."

The Battery captain is the club's second consecutive player to win the Player of the Month award after Colton Swan claimed the honors for May.

Ycaza ranked second in the league in goal involvements over the month and led the Battery with five goal contributions in a three-game span in which the club recorded 14 goals to equal the USL Championship's record for goals in a three-game span, a run that saw six players record at least three goal contributions overall.

The versatile midfielder also completed 186 of 208 passes and recorded a league-high 30 recoveries (among outfield players) across four appearances in the USL Championship. He additionally notched nine chances created and five interceptions and won 20 of 37 duels, ranking in the top 10 for the month in all three categories.

"Emilio is an incredible leader and tireless worker," said Battery Head Coach Ben Pirmann. "He understands what is needed for the team to win, and he sets about doing it. It doesn't surprise me that this work and his abilities have earned him another award."

Ycaza earned 51% of a weighted poll that included the USL Championship Technical Committee, a national panel of independent media representing every USL market and an online fan vote held at USLChampionship.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026

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