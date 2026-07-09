Loudoun United FC Travels to Pittsburgh for Final PRINX Tires USL Cup Group Stage Match

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC travels to Pittsburgh this Saturday, July 11, to face Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the club's final group stage match of the 2026 PRINX Tires USL Cup. Kickoff at F.N.B. Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, as Loudoun looks to close out cup group play with a strong road performance.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Saturday's match following a dramatic 2-2 draw against Sporting JAX at Segra Field on July 3. Arquímides Ordóñez and Abdellatif Aboukoura both found the back of the net in the second half, with Aboukoura scoring in stoppage time to briefly give Loudoun the lead before Sporting JAX equalized late.

Saturday's match gives Loudoun United another opportunity to respond on the road and build momentum heading into the second half of the season. Loudoun will look to stay organized defensively, create chances in transition, and capitalize on key moments in the attacking third against a familiar Eastern Conference opponent.

Pittsburgh enters the match following a 2-0 defeat against Brooklyn FC on July 4 at F.N.B. Stadium. The result snapped the Riverhounds' six-match unbeaten streak, with Brooklyn scoring twice in the second half to secure the road victory. Pittsburgh will look to bounce back at home in its final PRINX Tires USL Cup group stage match, while Loudoun aims to bring energy and intensity into Saturday's cup clash.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on facing Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC:

"This is still an important game for us, even though it is a cup game. We were disappointed in our last home game where we got back into the match, took the lead and then gave it away when we obviously did not want to, but we still took a lot of positives from that performance. Pittsburgh is a good side with good threats, good experience and good players. We have played them a few times now, whether that was in preseason or at the start of the season, and they have developed and changed one or two things since we first saw them. We will have to be aware of what they bring, but we also need to focus on implementing our own game."

Notes

Loudoun United FC holds a 2-2-14 all-time record against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

If Abdellatif Aboukoura scores against Pittsburgh, he will be tied with Jack McBean and Ethan Zubak for the most goals in USL Championship and USL Cup play before turning 22 years old with 26 goals.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Saturday's PRINX Tires USL Cup match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on and ESPN+.

Follow Loudoun United FC

To keep up with news and information on the team, follow @loudoununitedfc on X and Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026

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