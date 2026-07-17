Republic FC and Dominik Wanner Mutually Agree to Part Ways
Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Today, Sacramento Republic FC and winger Dominik Wanner have mutually agreed to part ways.
Wanner joined Republic FC ahead of the 2025 campaign. He logged 43 appearances with 21 selections to the starting XI across all competitions. He contributed five goals and four assists in his 18-month tenure with the Indomitable Club.
After picking up three points and jumping five spots in the standings with a win over Rhode Island FC last week, the Indomitable Club prepares for another stretch of away matches. Republic FC begins a two-game road swing with a match up against Charleston Battery on Saturday night. The match from Patriots Point Soccer Stadium kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT and fans can tune in to catch the action on FOX40+, FOX40.com, and ESPN+.
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