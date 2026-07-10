Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at AV Alta FC

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising heads into the match wrapping up its Prinx Tires USL Cup group-stage play this Saturday with a trip to face USL League One side AV Alta FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium. The matchup marks the first meeting between the clubs, with both sides looking to finish the group stage on a positive note and earn a result in cup play.

"One thing I'm pretty sure of this group and know is that the grit and the resilience is always going to be there" Kah said. "This is part of football. Sometimes you go on a little bit of a spell but one thing I know is that the calm heads prevail. And again, we know what our objectives and goals are and it's everyday work and we will achieve those."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -

WHAT: Phoenix Rising at AV Alta FC

WHEN: Saturday, July 11 (8:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Lancaster Municipal Stadium (Lancaster, CA)

HOW TO WATCH: AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio

A QUICK TURN

Phoenix Rising showed it can strike early, needing just 3:39 to open the scoring against Colorado Springs last weekend. Gunnar Studenhofft's finish marked the fastest USL Championship goal for Rising this season and his second regular-season goal, while defender Daniel Flores picked up his first goal contribution of the year with the assist.

Studenhofft was Rising's most dangerous attacker throughout the match, recording the club's only shot on target, winning a team-high three aerial duels and creating a chance. Despite the early lead, Rising couldn't capitalize, something the club will look to change this weekend as it aims to turn another quick start into a complete 90-minute performance and three points.

"It feels good, it feels like all the hard work behind the scenes has led up to that," Studenhofft said. "It just felt really good to help my team score. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for us to get the win."

RISING RESPONDS

Rising welcomed back two key contributors last weekend as defender Rafael Czichos and midfielder Jaethan Irwin returned to the matchday squad after extended absences. Czichos made his first appearance since March 29, while Irwin returned for the first time since May 2 after becoming the youngest outfield player to start in USL Championship history earlier this season.

Both players came off the bench against Colorado Springs, with Czichos entering in the 83rd minute and Irwin in stoppage time. Their returns provide added depth for Rising, which has also found consistency in the attack, scoring in each of its last three USL Championship matches - its longest scoring streak since a four-match run from April into May.

"Unfortunately, we didn't control the game," forward Ihsan Sacko said. "After the first goal, we had to defend. Then (Colorado Springs) scored and put us in trouble. We didn't do well with getting out from under the pressure."

ALTA IN ATTACK

AV Alta prepares to face Rising as a team that has been one of the top contenders in USL League One this season. Alta enters the match with a 6-3-7 overall record and has been especially difficult to beat at home, posting a 4-1-5 mark. While the club is 2-1-2 over its last five matches, it is searching for its first win in three games.

Looking at the cup, Alta has one win and three points while scoring three goals. Offensively, Adam Aoumaich leads the way with six goals this season, while Jerry Desdunes has added five. Defensively, goalkeeper Denzil Smith has recorded four clean sheets. The team currently sits fourth in the USL League One standings with 25 points as it hosts Rising this weekend.

"We just focus on the game ahead and what we can do every day in the moment," Studenhofft said. "Football is about moments and if we can change it this weekend, we can set the tone for the rest of the week going forward."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.