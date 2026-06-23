Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named to USLC TOTW 16

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising forward Ihsan Sacko has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 16, USL announced today. Sacko received a spot on the bench after he contributed a goal and an assist in a seven-goal second half as Rising fought back from a 2-0 deficit before falling 4-3 to Oakland Roots SC on June 20 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

"(Sacko) has been phenomenal," Kah said earlier in the season. "He understands what it means to be in the USL and what it takes."

Sacko finished the night with a goal and assist, his fourth multi-goal-contribution match of the 2026 season. With nine goals on the season, Sacko is the second-leading scorer in the USL Championship through the first 15 matchdays.

The French forward converted from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute, his fifth conversion from the spot in the regular season, before assisting on midfielder Diego Gómez's second goal of the season with a cross sent in from the right.

"I love to play every position, so I just enjoy my time on the pitch," Sacko said after Rising's 2-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC on May 30, his third brace of the season.

The bench selection marks Sacko's fourth individual recognition of the 2026 campaign. He previously earned a starting spot in the Team of the Week in Weeks 6, 7 and 13.

Sacko and Rising's next match comes on the road against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (PT) on July 4 at Weidner Field.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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