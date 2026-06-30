Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named USL Championship Mid-Season Player of the Year

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising forward Ihsan Sacko has been named the USL Championship Mid-Season Player of the Year, USL announced today. The French forward has made 14 goal contributions (9G, 5A) in all competitions, with four multi-goal-contribution matches, including netting a brace in three separate league appearances.

"He has been phenomenal," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said of Sacko earlier this season. "He now understands what it means to be in the USL and what it takes."

Five of Sacko's nine goals have come from the penalty spot. Notably, Sacko is the only player in the USL Championship with more than 30 shots and 30 chances created, taking at least three shots in eight of his 14 league appearances through the first half of Rising's 2026 campaign.

"I'm feeling great," Sacko said after Rising's 3-0 win over New Mexico United in April. "Not about the two goals, but about the three points."

Sacko has played a direct role in the majority of Rising's four wins, both through goals and assists. His ability to draw attention and create for teammates has resulted in five assists across all competitions, most recently playing a direct role in midfielder Diego Gómez's goal against Oakland Roots SC on June 20. The forward leads Rising in Team of the Week recognition - being named to the roster in Weeks 6, 7, 13 and 15 - while his goal against Orange County SC in Matchday 2 was recognized as Goal of the Week.

Rising returns from its midseason Mental Health break on July 4 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, with Sacko carrying one of the league's most complete attacking profiles into the second half of the season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2026

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