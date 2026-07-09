Match Preview: Republic FC at Athletic Club Boise (Prinx Tires USL Cup)

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC @ ACB

Date: Saturday, July 11

Location: Athletic Club Boise Stadium, Idaho

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. PT

Watch: FOX40+, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

After a brief stop at home, Republic FC is back on the road for its first of three consecutive road games. This weekend, it's USL League One debutant AC Boise for the final night of group play in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The Indomitable Club comes into the weekend in control of their own destiny - sitting on eight points, the team can advance to the knockout rounds with either a win or draw.

It's been over a month since Sacramento's last USL Cup match when they picked up two points against Monterey Bay FC. The Boys in Old Glory Red were presented with a big challenge when Jared Timmer was issued a DOGSO red card in the 30th minute, forcing the team to play down a man for an hour. With the man advantage, Monterey Bay found the back of the net first - the first goal allowed by Republic FC in this year's Cup - but Michel Benitez quickly equalized from the penalty spot to send the match to a shootout.

Sacramento went perfect from the spot as Mark-Anthony Kaye, Michel Benitez, Lee Desmond, Mayele Malango, and Ryan Spaulding each converted. In goal, Danny Vitiello came up huge with a save to secure the extra point.

Neill Collins' squad will certainly be looking to build on the momentum from Wednesday night's 2-1 regular season win over Rhode Island FC. Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye directed traffic all night, setting up goals for Kyle Edwards and Mayele Malango. It marks Kaye's first two-assist performance since 2021. With the win, Sacramento jumped five spots in the Western Conference table and is now just three points out from a top-three position.

Know Your Opponent - Athletic Club Boise

Heading into the weekend, Athletic Club Boise is in third place in the Group 1 table, but still has a path to advance to the Quarterfinals in its first-ever USL Cup appearance, setting up a must-win match against Republic FC.

Through their first three group stage matches, AC Boise is undefeated against USL Championship teams after a draw plus PK shootout win against Las Vegas and a thrilling come-from-behind win over Monterey Bay FC. Their sole loss came in Round 3 against fellow League One team Spokane Velocity, who Republic FC previously defeated by a score of 4-0. After a fairly even first half, Spokane netted two goals in three minutes. AC Boise would get one back from an own goal, but the end couldn't find an equalizer.

AC Boise may be playing in its first season, but its roster is filled with veteran players who have spent years in USL Championship. Republic FC fans will be sure to recognize goalkeeper Jared Mazzola who started the year with Las Vegas Lights before joining Boise on loan in May. Coincidentally, it was last year's USL Cup that Mazzola cemented his spot in Republic FC history. He was selected as the club's goalkeeper for the tournament and made the most of every opportunity with five clean sheets, and three crucial PK shootout saves to help the Indomitable Club reach the Final.

Other Boise players with Sacramento ties include Jonathan Ricketts who featured for the club in 2024, and Hayden Sargis. After coming up through Republic FC's youth academy, Sargis signed a pro contract with his hometown team in 2020 and went on to make 33 appearances.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026

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