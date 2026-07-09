Birmingham Legion FC to Host "Soccer in Shelby County" Match

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced today it will now host its July 24 home match at the Exhibition Field at Dunnavant Valley Fields, adjacent to the Legion FC Training Center in Shelby County, due to a scheduling conflict at Protective Stadium.

"Soccer in Shelby County" will mark the first time a professional soccer match has been held in Shelby County. The venue will provide a close-to-the-action fan experience in a more intimate setting. It will also give Legion the opportunity to create a unique fan experience with a family fun zone, inflatables, food trucks, free parking, and added value included with every ticket.

Due to the limited space available at the practice facility, capacity will be tight and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

"We are excited about the opportunity to have a professional soccer match in Shelby County for the first time," said Jay Heaps, Birmingham Legion FC CEO and Head Coach. "This match gives us the chance to create a special, close-to-the-action fan experience in a unique setting. We want fans and families to come out, enjoy the atmosphere, and connect with team."

WHAT:

Birmingham Legion FC "Soccer in Shelby County" Match presented by Coca-Cola

WHEN:

Friday, July 24, 2026, 7pm

WHERE:

Dunnavant Valley Fields - 19220 US 280; Birmingham, AL 35242

WHY:

The match has been moved from Protective Stadium due to a scheduling conflict at the BJCC. The new location allows Legion FC to create a controlled, family-friendly matchday experience while bringing professional soccer to Shelby County for the first time.

TICKETS: Tickets are available now and can be purchased here: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Birminghamlegion8625

All tickets are $20 and include:

General Admission match ticket Free parking, first come, first served Coca-Cola beverage of choice, while supplies last

FAN EXPERIENCE:

Fans can expect a family fun zone, inflatables, food trucks, and an intimate matchday atmosphere close to the action.







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