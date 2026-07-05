Phoenix Rising Suffers 3-1 Defeat to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Published on July 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release









Phoenix Rising's Adrian Pelayo in action

(Phoenix Rising FC) Phoenix Rising's Adrian Pelayo in action(Phoenix Rising FC)

PHOENIX - After a weekend off, Phoenix Rising returned to USL Championship action against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Forward Gunnar Studenhofft scored the opening goal in the 4th minute, but three unanswered goals by the Switchbacks proved too much to overcome in a 3-1 defeat on July 4 at Weidner Field.

"We're going to review this game and have a talk about what we need to do better," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said following the match."

Rising will return to Prinx Tires USL Cup play for its final group stage match next Saturday, July 11, against USL League One Side AV Alta FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.

A Fast Start

Rising needed just four minutes to open the scoring on Saturday, as Studenhofft found the net for his second goal of the regular season and third across all competitions. The forward joins midfielder JP Scearce for the second-most goals scored on the team in all competitions, behind forward Ihsan Sacko (9).

"Unfortunately, we didn't control the game," Sacko said. "After the first goal, we had to defend. Then (Colorado Springs) scored and put us in trouble. We didn't do well with getting out from under the pressure."

Studenhofft was Rising's most dangerous attacker on the night, recording the club's lone shot on target, winning a team-high three aerial duels and creating a chance before making way in the 83rd minute. His goal in the fourth minute marked the second time Rising scored in the first quarter hour in a road match.

Notably, Studenhofft finished off the assist from defender Daniel Flores, who made his first goal contribution of the season.

Returning to the Lineup

Two familiar faces made their return to the Rising gameday lineup for Kah: defender Rafael Czichos and midfielder Jaethan Irwin. Czichos last saw the field on March 29 in Rising's 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa on the road, while Irwin - who became the youngest outfield player to start in USL Championship history - last played on May 2 in Pittsburgh in a 1-0 Rising victory.

Both checked into the match on Saturday, with Czichos entering in the 83rd minute and Irwin in the 90th minute.

Goal-Scoring Plays

PHX- Gunnar Studenhofft (Daniel Flores), 4th minute: A direct ball played from the back by Daniel Flores bounced into the path of Gunnar Studenhofft, who used his right foot to send a looped chip into the back of the net.

COS- Adrian Pérez (Frank Daroma), 34th minute: From the top of the box, Adrian Pérez used his left foot to whip a shot into the right side of the net.

COS- Garven Metusala (Adrian Pérez), 48th minute: Off a corner kick taken from the right side, Pérez found Metusala, who leaped up at the back post and headed the ball into the back of the net.

COS- Adrian Pérez (Aidan Rocha), 79th minute: Running down the left half-space, Pérez received the ball and dribbled deep toward the byline before using his left foot to unleash a shot into the netting at the opposite post.

Notes

-Rising and Switchbacks FC squared off for the second time in 2026 on Saturday (0-2-0).

-The sides square off one more time in league play on Aug. 19 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

-Forward Gunnar Studenhofft netted his third goal in all competitions.

-He joins JP Scearce (3G) for the second-most goals scored in regular-season play this season.

-Daniel Flores made his first goal contribution of 2026 with his assist on Studenhofft's opener.

-Defender Rafael Czichos made his first appearance in the matchday lineup since Rising's match against FC Tulsa on March 29.

-Additionally, midfielder Jaethan Irwin made his first appearance in the matchday lineup since May 2 (@PIT).

-Both made appearances in the match, with Czichos (83rd minute) and Irwin (90th minute) checking in late.

-Rakovsky made a season-high eight saves in the match.

Phoenix Rising (4-6-5, 17 pts) at Switchbacks FC (5-5-4, 19 pts)

July 4, 2026 - Weidner Field (Colorado Springs, Col)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 1 0 1

Col. Springs Switchbacks FC 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

PHX: Studenhofft (Flores), 4

COS: Pérez (Daroma), 34

COS: Metusala (Pérez), 48

COS: Pérez (Rocha), 79

Misconduct Summary:

PHX: Ramirez (caution), 42

PHX: G. Rivera (caution), 73

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Flores, D Scearce, D Boye, D Pelayo (Badji, 67), M Moursou, M Ramirez (Arase, 45), M G. Rivera (Czichos, 83), M Gómez (Irwin, 90), M Sacko, F Studenhofft (Ping, 83)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Odunze, D Balanzar de la Cruz

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Scearce, Sacko, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Studenhofft, 1); FOULS: 18 (Moursou, Studenhofft, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 8

COS: GK Herrera, D Rocha, D Metusala, D Maples, D Burner, M Daroma (Tejada, 76), M Creek, M Williams (Williams, 83), M Fjeldberg (Hanya, 66), M Pérez (Foster, 83), F Bennett

Substitutes Not Used: GK Shutler, D Mahoney, M Tejada, F Masereka

TOTAL SHOTS: 21 (Pérez, Bennett, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 11 (Pérez, 4); FOULS: 4; OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 14; SAVES: 0

Referee: Nabil Bensalah

Assistant Referees: Peter Hanson, Charles Rupert

Fourth Official: Adam Rice

Attendance: 7,024

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit phxrisingfc.com --

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 5, 2026

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