Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







After a weekend without a match, Phoenix Rising is back in action on the road against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Saturday, July 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (PT) and will air on CBS 5, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Rising Radio (English).

This weekend's meeting marks the first regular-season showdown between the two Western Conference sides, but the second matchup in all competitions, with Rising falling to Colorado Springs 1-0 at home on April 25 in Prinx Tires USL Cup play.

"The break came at the right time, and we are reenergized and ready to go into the second half of the season," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "Now we have to keep our foot on the gas and keep getting better every day."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -

WHAT: Phoenix Rising at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

WHEN: Saturday, July 4 (6:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Weidner Field (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

HOW TO WATCH: CBS 5, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Rising Radio (English)

RISING RESPONSIVE

Rising is coming off a high-volume offensive performance against Oakland Roots SC, recording 18 shots in a 4-3 loss on June 20. Notably, it marked the team's third-highest total of the season. The match also featured the highest cumulative scoring output of the season, with all seven goals coming in the second half.

Forward Ihsan Sacko continues to be a key piece of Phoenix's attack. Named the USL Championship's Mid-Season Player of the Year, Sacko is currently tied for second in the league in goals scored with nine this season, providing a consistent scoring threat for the Rising attack.

"We want to adjust a little bit," goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky said. "We want to do things better than in the last stretch of the first half of the season and be crucial in front of goal."

HALFWAY THERE

The match against Oakland last weekend marked the halfway point of Rising's 2026 league campaign, with the club holding a 4-5-5 record and sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference and four points out of second.

Rising has lost just two of its first seven home matches and played four of its six cross-conference matches (2-2-0). It has three multi-game road trips remaining (July 4-11, August 1-8, September 26-October 3) and two more multi-game home stands (July 18-25, September 12-19).

"This break can give us a time to reset, adjust some things and look at ourselves as to what we can do better," Rakovsky said. "Heading to Colorado, we want to beat them this time around."

SWITCHBACKS STEADY

Colorado Springs is currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 4-5-4 overall record and a 2-2-2 record at home this season. The Switchbacks are looking to respond after a 2-1 defeat against San Antonio FC in its most recent match.

Offensively, the Switchbacks are led by forward Khori Bennett, who has found the back of the net nine times this season, tying Ishan Sacko for second place among the league's top goal scorers. Bennett has been a consistent threat in the attack, while Matthew Mahoney has provided stability on the field, leading the team in total minutes played this season.

"We know how Colorado plays as a team - it's a team that wants to play football, so it's going to be a great battle," Kah said. "I am ready to attack the second half of this season together with my staff and the group."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 1, 2026

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