Mic Ultra/Indy Eleven/Keystone Host Round of 16 Watch Party on the Circle
Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
(Indianapolis) - Michelob ULTRA is inviting soccer fans to raise a glass and celebrate the world's biggest game at the upcoming World Cup Watch Party, an immersive fan experience featuring live match screenings, ice-cold refreshments, games, and community spirit.
As the FIFA World Cup returns to the U.S. for the first time since 1994, Michelob ULTRA continues its legacy of uniting beer and sports to create unforgettable moments of celebration for fans through one-of-a-kind brand experiences. The brand's World Cup programming includes in-stadium and on-premise activations, tournament-inspired retail packaging, and new creative campaigns featuring some of the game's biggest stars.
The World Cup Watch Party will bring together passionate supporters for a high-energy viewing experience complete with giant screens, interactive fan activations, exclusive giveaways, and premium Michelob ULTRA offerings. Fans will have the opportunity to cheer on United States men's national soccer team alongside fellow supporters in a stadium-inspired atmosphere designed to capture the excitement, passion, and camaraderie that make the tournament a global phenomenon.
"Soccer fans thrive on connection, energy, and unforgettable moments," said Ersal Ozdemir, Founder and Owner of Keystone Group and Indy Eleven professional soccer. "Michelob ULTRA alongside Keystone Group and Indy Eleven professional soccer is proud to bring a world-class watch party environment to the iconic Monument Circle in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, where fans can come together to support Team USA, celebrate the return of the World Cup to the United States, and enjoy great beer, entertainment, and the spirit of the game."
Event Details
What: Michelob ULTRA World Cup Watch Party
When: Mon. July 6, starts at 6 p.m.
Where: Monument Circle, Indianapolis
Admission: Free
Attendees Can Expect:
Live World Cup match broadcast
Opportunities to cheer on Team USA with fellow fans
Michelob ULTRA specials and branded experiences
Interactive Activations and giveaways
Food and Beverage
The event is expected to attract soccer enthusiasts, local influencers, media, and community members looking for an elevated match-day celebration.
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