Loudoun United FC Returns Home to Face Sporting JAX on 703 Night

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC returns to Segra Field this Friday to host Sporting JAX in USL Championship action. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, as Loudoun looks to begin the second half of the season with a strong performance in front of its home supporters during the club's annual 703 Night celebration.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Friday's match following a 4-1 road defeat against Charleston Battery at Patriots Point. Luca Piras found the back of the net for Loudoun in the second half, but Charleston capitalized on key moments throughout the match to secure all three points.

Following the league's scheduled mental health break, Loudoun returns to action refreshed and ready to respond at home. Friday will mark the club's first match at Segra Field since June 13 and provides an opportunity for Loudoun to build momentum in front of what is expected to be a strong Independence Day weekend crowd.

Sporting JAX also enters the match following a defeat against Charleston, falling 5-2 at Hodges Stadium on June 20. The visitors battled back after falling behind early, but the Battery pulled away during the second half to earn the victory. Loudoun will look to establish the tempo early, remain organized when possession changes hands and capitalize on its opportunities in the attacking third.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on returning home to face Sporting JAX:

"We've had a little bit of a reset after the last game. The league scheduled a mental health break, which gave the players an opportunity to get away for a period of time. We respect and welcome that, and it has been a good reset for us. We've had a really positive week so far and are looking forward to the game. We're excited to be back at home in front of what should be a big crowd for a great event and a great weekend. We want to put on a performance that makes it a great experience for the fans who come out, especially the new fans, and hopefully makes them want to come back."

Notes

Loudoun United FC holds a 0-0-0 all-time record against Sporting JAX, with Friday marking the first meeting between the two clubs.

Loudoun United is unbeaten in matches played on July 3, holding a 2-2-0 all-time record while outscoring its opponents 7-3.

Christian Torres will reach 50 career USL Championship appearances if he features against Sporting JAX.

Ezra Armstrong will reach 50 career USL Championship appearances if he features against Sporting JAX.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Friday's USL Championship match against Sporting JAX kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on and ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 1, 2026

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