Switchbacks FC & Weidner Field - July 4th Fireworks Show Cancelled

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this Saturday's Fourth of July fireworks show.

This decision was not made lightly, but after extensive discussions with city safety and fire department officials, we believe this is the safest and most responsible course of action.

The safety and support of our community, first responders, and everyone affected by the ongoing wildfires must come first. Our hearts go out to those battling these fires and to those who have tragically lost their lives keeping our great state safe.

We're working to make this Saturday's match a memorable night for all. We are also exploring ways to bring the fireworks show back later this season, conditions permitting. Stay tuned through our communications channels for updates.

Thank you for your understanding and continued commitment to making this club and city so special.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 1, 2026

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