Lo Viejo vs. Lo Nuevo - New Mexico United Welcomes Liga MX Side Atlante FC for an International Friendly

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque - After a much welcomed break from play, New Mexico United is back in action on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:25 pm MST, hosting Atlante FC for an international friendly. This will be the fifth time New Mexico United has hosted an international club, previously taking on Cardiff City, Sunderland FC, and on two occasions, FC Juarez. The matchup will prove to be a great opportunity for the Black and Yellow to prepare to host Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, July 4, getting the team back into the groove of competition after 11 days with no games.

La leyenda llamada El Piojo: Miguel Herrera

Mexico City's Atlante FC is helmed by a true legend of the sport: Former Mexican National Team Manager Miguel Herrera, also known as El Piojo. The Liga MX side was recently promoted back to Mexico's top league, after a twelve year stint in the country's second most prestigious league, Liga de Expansión MX. The club itself, along with its manager, are legendary. Founded 110 years ago, it's safe to say its trophy room is stacked. The friendly against New Mexico United acts as a preseason match for Atlante, before their season begins on July 16.

Gracious Hosts, Making the Most

For New Mexico United, the opportunity to shine against the club's neighbors from down south comes at the halfway point in the USL season. The Black and Yellow are unbeaten in their last five contests, currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference table. While the outcome of this friendly won't count towards the club's record, expect United's starting eleven to at least be on the pitch at the first whistle. With an important chance at three points coming against Oakland in just three days, a tough, gritty and competitive contest against Atlante FC may allow some of United's substitutes to see some action.

Where to Watch

In Person: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

TV: N/A

Streaming: N/A

Radio: 101.7 The Team

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 1, 2026

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