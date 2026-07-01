Sacramento Republic FC and Phoong Law Announce Multi-Year Kit Partnership

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento Republic FC today announced a new partnership with Phoong Law, one of California's most recognized personal injury law firms, naming the firm the club's official back of kit partner through the 2027 USL Championship season. The Phoong Law logo will appear below the player numbers on Republic FC's match jerseys, giving the firm prominent visibility across every home and away fixture. The partnership will make its on-field debut on Saturday, July 4, when Republic FC travels to face FC Tulsa.

Founded by Sacramento native Anh Phoong, Phoong Law has built a reputation as one of the most visible and trusted personal injury firms in the state, recovering more than $300 million for clients across California, Nevada, and Texas. A valedictorian graduate of Lincoln Law School of Sacramento, Anh Phoong has deep roots in the region and a long-standing commitment to the communities she serves.

"Phoong Law is one of Sacramento's most recognized names, and when you understand Anh Phoong - her indomitable spirit, her deep roots here, her excitement for what this city is becoming - it's easy to see why," said Republic FC Vice President of Partnerships Brian Hastings. "Her commitment to this community is exactly what we look for in a partner, and we couldn't be more excited to carry Phoong Law on the back of our kit as we build toward the future of soccer in Sacramento."

"Sacramento has given so much to my family, which is why this partnership means so much to me. It's about giving back to the community that helped build Phoong Law. Soccer is especially close to our hearts because my daughter, Annie, plays," said Founder and CEO Anh Phoong of Phoong Law Group. "I've seen firsthand how this sport brings families together and teaches teamwork, resilience, and confidence. We're proud to partner with Sacramento Republic FC and even prouder to continue investing in the city and the people who have given my family so many opportunities."

The partnership adds Phoong Law to a growing portfolio of Republic FC corporate partners, as the club builds momentum on and off the field ahead of the opening of Republic Stadium at The Railyards, the club's future home in downtown Sacramento.

Saturday's match at FC Tulsa kicks off Republic FC's stretch of three games in eight days. After the weekend, the Indomitable Club will return home for a mid-week contest against Rhode Island FC on Wednesday, July 8. That match is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. PT and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







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