LSC, FOX 56, City of Lexington to Host USMNT Watch Party at Kentucky Theatre

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - As the biggest summer of soccer rolls into the Round of 32, Lexington Sporting Club is partnering with FOX 56, the City of Lexington, and the Kentucky Theatre to bring fans into the action with a free watch party as the U.S. Men's National Team takes the field!

On July 1, LSC will be at the Kentucky Theatre as the USMNT plays Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first round of the knockout stage. Fans can begin taking pictures with the LSC Women's trophy and meet LSC players starting at 7 p.m., ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff.

Throughout the evening, Lexington fans can stop by the Lexington Sporting Club merchandise and ticket table, where they can save 25% on the America 250 LSC T-shirt, as well as pick up a free Panini Sticker Book.

Be a part of the action and support the USMNT with Lexington Sporting Club and partners!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 1, 2026

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