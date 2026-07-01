El Paso Locomotive Signs Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham on Loan from Houston Dynamo FC

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today it has signed goalkeeper Blake Gillingham on loan from Houston Dynamo FC, pending league and federation approval. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"Blake is a great addition to our team," said Head Coach Junior Gonzalez. "He brings MLS first-team experience with the mentality and drive to make a positive impact on our club on and off the field."

Gillingham joins El Paso after spending the 2025 season with Houston Dynamo FC. He made four appearances with the Dynamo in 2025, recording one clean sheet and 10 saves.

The 23-year-old joined Houston ahead of the 2025 season after spending the previous two years at Creighton University, where he made 29 starts and posted a 12-10-7 career record with five shutouts.

Gillingham will join El Paso on its road trip to face Las Vegas Lights FC this weekend.

As of this addition, El Paso's 2026 roster is as follows:

Goalkeeper (3): Blake Gillingham, Sebastian Mora-Mora, Abraham Romero

Defender (9): Tony Alfaro, Nicolás Cardona, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi

Midfielder (7): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Cristo Fernández, Daniel Gomez, Alex Mendez, Carl Sainté, Gabi Torres

Forward (5): Diego Abitia, Beto Avila, Omar Mora, Amando Moreno, Rubio Rubín







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