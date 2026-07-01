Kerr, Shallenberger Set to Enter Hounds Hall of Fame

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has selected the inductees for the 2026 Riverhounds Hall of Fame class with longtime midfielder Kevin Kerr and team owner Tuffy Shallenberger set to be honored at this year's induction ceremony on Thursday, July 16.

Kerr, who played for the club from 2013-19, and Shallenberger, who first became part of Riverhounds leadership by joining the team's former ownership group in 2013, are the first two inductees to represent the "modern" era of the team's history - after the opening of F.N.B. Stadium, previously Highmark Stadium.

This year's induction ceremony will be the fourth in the Hall's history, and the Class of 2026 will be celebrated along with friends, family, teammates and Hounds staff. The inductees also will be honored at the Riverhounds' match Saturday, July 18, when they host Louisville City FC in a noon match that will be televised nationally on CBS.

The Hall of Fame class was chosen in a vote by current Riverhounds leadership staff, the living members of the Hall of Fame and select media members who have covered the team. All inductees received at least 75 percent of the vote to be selected.

Meet the Riverhounds SC Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Kevin Kerr

A longtime midfielder for the Hounds known for his work rate and playmaking ability, Kerr played seven seasons for the Hounds from 2013-19 and still rates among the top players in club history among multiple categories. Born in West Germany and the son of a Scottish serviceman, Kerr began his career in the German league system, debuting at the senior level with Arminia Bielefeld and representing Scotland at the Under-21 level. He joined the Hounds before the 2013 season and quickly claimed a regular spot in the lineup, but 2015 would be his breakout season with 10 goals and nine assists to claim All-USL honors. He continued to be a veteran influence for the team as the club's on-field fortunes turned upward in 2018, being a key part of the team's first home playoff match at then-Highmark Stadium in 2018 and its first playoff win in 15 years during his final season. Kerr retired after 2019 as the club's all-time assists leader, and he still ranks among the top five in team history for goals (fourth, 32), assists (second, 29) and appearances (fourth, 191) while having the most goals scored at F.N.B. Stadium with 24.

Tuffy Shallenberger

In his 12th year as the Riverhounds owner, Shallenberger has overseen an era of unmatched growth and on-field success for the Riverhounds organization. Already a successful businessman in construction and related industries, Shallenberger joined the ownership group in 2013 after his son developed an interest in the sport, and he became the team's sole owner when the club emerged from bankruptcy after the 2014 season. His efforts kept the club operating through that time before kicking off an era of growth. Under Shallenberger, the Riverhounds Academy has grown from primarily a training program into a robust team model with nearly 1,000 boys and girls playing on the club's teams annually. He also headed up the construction of the AHN Montour Sports Complex, the state-of-the-art training complex and sports medicine center that serves as the club's home, and helped pave the way for the launch of the Pittsburgh Riveters, the club's senior-level women's team. But most notably, he was responsible for the hiring of longtime head coach Bob Lilley, and their combined efforts turned the Riverhounds into a perennial USL Championship contender, culminating with the team's first trophy - the 2023 Players' Shield - and its first league championship after winning the 2025 USL Championship Final.







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